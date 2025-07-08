Add a prominent red warning to the update modal window when config data is lost
To appreciate the importance of preserving user data, whenever Vivaldi decides to make changes that lose it (for example, with it recent backwards-incompatible update of the Tab context menu), the the "Software Update" window should have a prominent warning message.
For example, the first line, even before "A new version of Vivaldi is available" in the update window could be a red text with something like
CONFIG DATA LOSS WARNING: see below or at blog-with-details-url.com
- Tab context menu is reset, stored in "Tab Menu" field with id "1234" (old "Tab Menu" with id "6789" is not deleted, but has no effect; individual commands have also changed their names and ids) in %appdata%/local/vivaldi/user data/default/contextmenu.json
A new version of Vivaldi is available!
It would also be really helpful to include a description on where to find said lost data to manually reproduce it (eg for the example above, mention the contextmenu.json file and that it is located at %appdata%/local/vivaldi/user data/default)
(And I really do hope there will always be a way to find said lost data because otherwise, I don't see a point in even making things more customizable since users would have to keep putting a lot of work in knowing it might disappear with any new update)
Pesala Ambassador
@eugenesv The trouble is, even if the user is warned that menu customisations will be lost, they will still be lost when they upgrade.
It is strongly recommended to upgrade whenever updates are available, otherwise security will be compromised.
What is needed is a way to Export/Import for User Settings, so that users can save any configuration changes they have made, and recover them after upgrading.
@Pesala said in Add a prominent red warning to the update modal window when config data is lost:
@eugenesv The trouble is, even if the user is warned that menu customisations will be lost, they will still be lost when they upgrade.
True, but not always. Users can mitigate the loss by copying/backing up data and restoring it after the upgrade. In the original example it wasn't trivial, you had to manually edit json subelements, but also not very hard, and the warning still would've saved research time
What is needed is a way to Export/Import for User Settings, so that users can save any configuration changes they have made, and recover them after upgrading.
I'm all up for that feature! But in cases such as in this example, it wouldn't have helped since file scheme/structure changed. So the only proper solution is to design migration better instead of just overwriting carefully edited user menu configs. But absent the good design, at least WARN!
@buesra24 said in Add a prominent red warning to the update modal window when config data is lost:
It would also be really helpful to include a description on where to find said lost data to manually reproduce it (eg for the example above, mention the contextmenu.json file and that it is located at %appdata%/local/vivaldi/user data/default)
Good point, the linked blog should definitely have those details, but even better add them to the log itself, so added this to my suggested example message