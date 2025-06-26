-
Why is the order of the Title and the addres different , when adding and altering
When adding and Speeddail the input block order is : address and title.
when editing the speeddail tab the order is : tile and address.
why is the order different ?
-
@Sukkel said in Speed dail address and title order:
Why is the order of the Title and the addres different , when adding and altering
why is the order different ?
If you think that is a bug which should be reported, report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG It is not a bug , but sloppy programming