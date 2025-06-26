-
Hi there,
I'm trying here to run Vivaldi Webmail on K9 on Android. It finds address, detects configuration automatically, but then tells the error is in IMAP configuration. Here's the setup I have so far
And then
So in fact it says
"Checking incoming server settings failed
The server returned following message:
Authentication failed"
I tried to change settings like StartTLS instead (K9 changes port appropriately in that case), neither work.
I can login into my webmail from browser just fine.
What is even more weird, I tried connecting this webmail account to an old iPhone, sending messages from there works just fine (so SMTP settings work). But IMAP doesn't work there too
What is wrong in my setup?
-
What is wrong in my setup?
You need to add password, same as Vivaldi your account.
I just checked, autodetect server settings worked, and added my account to K9 Mail 10.0 o Android 10, worked.
-
derDay Supporters
@DoctorG said:
You need to add password, same as Vivaldi your account.
or the program specific, if you have 2fa enabled
-
@DoctorG that's obvious. But I do that just like for every other email account I ever set up. In fact I wouldn't be able to reach the page with error which is on the second screenshot above without giving my password to application (in this case K9), it would immediately turn red with saying Password required and that's it. In example above I removed it just for the sake of public screenshot. Sorry of course if that wasn't clear.
What else can be required?
(Upd) actually, what do you mean by password?
I mean, there're passwords specifically for 3rd party applications. And there is Vivaldi password
From what I know, I'm required to feed 3rd party mail client with specific password for apps if I have 2FA enabled in my account settings. But I do not have it enabled. Does it mean I have to enable it just to use 3rd party mail client?
As to the fact that K9 works with Vivaldi mail - yep, I know it works, I searched posts on forum and found many with setups and I see it works. I also know that it doesn't for me and wanted to figure out why, on which side error is
-
Right, so looks like the answer, or something like that, was to update K9. I installed new version on my android device and it accepted that Vivaldi account. It yelled with certificate error when verifying incoming server settings, then outgoing server settings, but it verified them successfully and runs now.
At least I know now that password for application isn't needed if 2FA isn't enabled in account settings