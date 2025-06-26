Hi there,

I'm trying here to run Vivaldi Webmail on K9 on Android. It finds address, detects configuration automatically, but then tells the error is in IMAP configuration. Here's the setup I have so far



And then



So in fact it says

"Checking incoming server settings failed

The server returned following message:

Authentication failed"

I tried to change settings like StartTLS instead (K9 changes port appropriately in that case), neither work.

I can login into my webmail from browser just fine.

What is even more weird, I tried connecting this webmail account to an old iPhone, sending messages from there works just fine (so SMTP settings work). But IMAP doesn't work there too

What is wrong in my setup?