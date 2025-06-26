@ Pathduck said in Update deleted my custom tab context menu:

I doubt there's any point in reporting it THB. This is not a bug and we were even warned about it so you had plenty time to back up your stuff before the update

I'm confused - isn't reporting problems that users find the whole point of snapshot testing?

As a stable user myself, I kinda wish this user's complaint had actually gotten taken seriously instead of being dismissed as a "hazard of the trade" so to speak, since not doing so now merely let the issue find its way to users who did NOT get warned about it in the same manner because they don't participate in snapshot testing. And yes, of course I know that I could TECHnically disable automatic updates to read up on what's coming up before I commit, but honestly

that's so over the top to do if you are a somewhat casual user just genuinely wanting a low-hassle reliable browser instead of another thing to constantly keep up with (which is already much more common to be the case for non-snapshot users) that wouldn't have helped me one bit in this situation because I never would have interpreted "cleaned up and reorganized" to include adding back lots of stuff I have intentionally removed (and I don't mean the stuff that is back bc it is part of something that got changed (eg. those [All ...] groups of menu items) since you of course can't know if we would like them in this new way, but rather the things that are still EXACTLY the same as the things I got rid of before (eg simple stuff like "Mute"), meaning the exact things I have previously disabled have been dumped in there again)

I spent quite a while in the past trying out removing things temporarily to see if I would miss them, because the tab context menu had always been so overwhelmingly cluttered that I had trouble remembering what I was trying to do while working my way through it and reading everything. Some stuff I was convinced I wouldn't need and then missed over the course of some weeks; other stuff I was fine with leaving off there. Not gonna lie, just the thought of now not just having to do all that again for all the new stuff but ON TOP of that having to RE-do EVERYTHING I did before is making me want to find a way to revert versions and never do another update ever again... So instead I came here looking for another way, only to see that there was someone already trying to call attention to how this could be an issue for users a whole WEEK before the update got pushed out without having addressed it at ALL because this user got dismissed so badly? Oof. Like, of course I get that that is not a lot of time and priorities might lie elsewhere so there won't magically be a whole system to automatically fix things now, but honestly even just having a teeny bonus sentence in the update notice going like "Note: This change reverted the whole menu back to its new default. If you would like to view your old configuration to match the new menu to your personal preferences, here (link) is a description for how to find the file you need." would have been PLENTY and good for me. Instead, I come here and find this user being told to quite literally stop complaining and "deal with it" when trying to reach out about this issue. I feel sad seeing what they experienced in return.