update: it was broken intentionally, see https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/further-tab-menu-cleanup-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3735-3/, so nothing to do but manually editing it again (the old data remains in the contextmenu.json file, but can't be recovered directly due to all the structural changes in the list of commands, though can be used to partially recover your previous command names, menu order)
The latest update to 7.5.3735.3 (Official Build) (64-bit) had this changelog
Merge the three test menus into one tab menu
This deleted my previous custom tab context menu and reverted it to whatever the new defaults are. How can I get it back?
And why does update override user customizations without an option not to do that???
@eugenesv Don't use Stable topic tags if you're using Snapshots. I fixed your tag for you.
We are testing Snapshots. This happens, and we have to deal with it. If you can't deal, don't use Snapshots.
Stable users will probably get it too, but only after all the issues have been fixed in Snapshots.
Restore from a one of you each-day-in-week manual backups of your Windows user data.
Needed files mainmenu.json and contextmenu.json.
If you use a Snapshot (=testing/beta version) that can have issues you should keep that in mind.
The new version uses different names (tabs instead of tab), so the file has both, just my old id was ignored. Simply changing the name didn't help (guess the subcommands also have to have unique IDs or something), so I ended up manually redoing the elements.
That still doesn't explain why testing needs to discard user data. Also, how do you suggest to deal with it?
Tab menu was invented and changes were made, that is a small risk while running a testing version with new features.
Also, how do you suggest to deal with it?
Report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Reporting issues is what testers should do-
Well, I deal with it by not complaining about losing my stuff, because I know this will happen, so I have backups, and I also know how to diff and merge JSON files. If you don't, that's too bad, accept your loss.
I doubt there's any point in reporting it THB. This is not a bug and we were even warned about it so you had plenty time to back up your stuff before the update:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/further-tab-menu-cleanup-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3735-3/
@eugenesv If you test Snapshots, read the related
article, it has a hint:
Note: Because of the menu overhaul, your previous customizations to the tab menu won’t carry over, as the old settings don’t always map directly to the new ones. But going forward, you’ll have a better default experience and easier ways to tailor the menu to your needs.
The question wasn't about you
by not complaining about losing my stuff, because I know this will happen, so I have backups, and I also know how to diff and merge JSON files. If you don't, that's too bad, accept your loss.
Too bad your impressive set of skills doesn't extend to parsing forum comments since as I mentioned above, your backup wouldn't save you due to structural config changes.
That warning should be part of the in-browser changelog!
Thanks for finding the article, so it was an intentional poor design (they could've just added all those great new commands to the default tab menu without discarding modified versions thereof), not some random bug that should be reported as you suggested earlier...
Changelogs are not really a good place for it. Who really reads them when a update popup comes into view?
It is really better to disable updates if fearing broken data and to read article for the ne version in Snapshot Blog before updating.
I feel with you having more work to restore your menus after such update.
Anyone will notice a big red "CONFIG DATA LOSS WARNING" above the "A new version of Vivaldi is available" in the update window!
I hope the developers will recognise your wish.
I am not the person who make decisions.
@DoctorG sure, I understand that, opened a feature request here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/109730/add-a-prominent-red-warning-to-the-update-modal-window-when-config-data-is-lost
so this topic can be archived. Thanks for the help.
I'm confused - isn't reporting problems that users find the whole point of snapshot testing?
As a stable user myself, I kinda wish this user's complaint had actually gotten taken seriously instead of being dismissed as a "hazard of the trade" so to speak, since not doing so now merely let the issue find its way to users who did NOT get warned about it in the same manner because they don't participate in snapshot testing. And yes, of course I know that I could TECHnically disable automatic updates to read up on what's coming up before I commit, but honestly
- that's so over the top to do if you are a somewhat casual user just genuinely wanting a low-hassle reliable browser instead of another thing to constantly keep up with (which is already much more common to be the case for non-snapshot users)
- that wouldn't have helped me one bit in this situation because I never would have interpreted "cleaned up and reorganized" to include adding back lots of stuff I have intentionally removed (and I don't mean the stuff that is back bc it is part of something that got changed (eg. those [All ...] groups of menu items) since you of course can't know if we would like them in this new way, but rather the things that are still EXACTLY the same as the things I got rid of before (eg simple stuff like "Mute"), meaning the exact things I have previously disabled have been dumped in there again)
I spent quite a while in the past trying out removing things temporarily to see if I would miss them, because the tab context menu had always been so overwhelmingly cluttered that I had trouble remembering what I was trying to do while working my way through it and reading everything. Some stuff I was convinced I wouldn't need and then missed over the course of some weeks; other stuff I was fine with leaving off there. Not gonna lie, just the thought of now not just having to do all that again for all the new stuff but ON TOP of that having to RE-do EVERYTHING I did before is making me want to find a way to revert versions and never do another update ever again... So instead I came here looking for another way, only to see that there was someone already trying to call attention to how this could be an issue for users a whole WEEK before the update got pushed out without having addressed it at ALL because this user got dismissed so badly? Oof. Like, of course I get that that is not a lot of time and priorities might lie elsewhere so there won't magically be a whole system to automatically fix things now, but honestly even just having a teeny bonus sentence in the update notice going like "Note: This change reverted the whole menu back to its new default. If you would like to view your old configuration to match the new menu to your personal preferences, here (link) is a description for how to find the file you need." would have been PLENTY and good for me. Instead, I come here and find this user being told to quite literally stop complaining and "deal with it" when trying to reach out about this issue. I feel sad seeing what they experienced in return.
I have so much respect for people that take the time to be involved in the testing of snapshots to improve our beloved browser (and that in general definitely also includes you mods! <3), especially since I myself had to stop for personal reasons. I also appreciate that in between all the dismissive comments here, at least one was genuinely meant to be constructive; but since that advice was then immediately met with discouragement to actually report the issue if this post itself wasn't going to be taken seriously, I can see how it came to be that now all us stable users will have to just stop complaining and "deal with it" too. Thank you @eugenesv for trying anyway and for even making it a feature request after facing all of this negativity. I really appreciate that you didn't let it stop you from still wanting to help improve this browser for all of us.
Wait STOP. Please don't tell me this update didn't comPLETELY obliterate ANY remnant of the data unless we MANUALLY backed it up right before this update we (non-snapshot users) had no idea about??? I BEG OF YOU. I read "the old data remains in the contextmenu.json file" above and figured that meant it remained in the active file as some sort of artifact for now (until some time has passed after the update? idk), but I can't find my old info anywhere and I am freaking out now.
I beg of you, don't tell me that a snapshot tester's concerns got dismissed saying they should expect this sort of stuff and know to do backups if they are gonna be a snapshot user - so that now said problem got pushed out to up to 3 500 000+ users (according to Vivaldi itself) THAT ARE NOT SNAPSHOT TESTERS AND THEREFORE BARELY HAVE A REASON TO DO REGULAR BACKUPS OF SUCH SPECIFIC DATA?????
I beg of you, tell me I'm just being dumb and not seeing something obvious. PLEASE.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@buesra24 There should be a way to Export/Import for User Settings.
This old feature request has over 200 votes, and is tagged as PIPELINE, meaning that it is in the long queue of things to be done when a developer has the necessary time and skills to do it.
Editing a single menu takes only a few minutes. It is not the end of the world. I regularly edit my menus and shortcuts as I experiment with different things.
If users have figured out how to edit the menus, then they already know how to fix it. If they need help, they can ask here and enhance their knowledge.
-
Your second sentence hints at why it doesn't take a few minutes. Via careful experiments I've settled on a menu that works for me. This alone already took longer than a few minutes. But more importantly, I don't remember all the menus/submenus/keyboard accelerators/custom icons! So I wouldn't be able to replicate it fully even in a few hours, I'd need to repeat those experiments - notice something is unergonomic when using it, then have dedicated time to come up with a better design and implement it, so again longer than a few minutes.
If users have figured out how to edit the menus, then they already know how to fix it. If they need help, they can ask here and enhance their knowledge.
Not really, to fix this I had to manually discover the changes in json needed to restore my custom names/order. This knowledge wasn't needed when I edited the menus originally, I used the built-in GUI. And asking here only did partial enhancing insufficient for the full fix, while many comments were just discouraging reporting issues.