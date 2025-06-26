-
Today’s Snapshot comes with a selection of different bug fixes.
Click here to see the full blog post
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@jane.n Hi, there is an error in "Alternative Downloads (3729.4)".
@Folgore101 Ah... thanks. Fixed!
SheikhAzharuddin
Thanks for fixing the animation glitch on closing the last tab ...🥲
I wish you guys implement extension support, we dont need whole store but atleast ublock origin/lite as inbuilt ad blocker is not robust , nowhere close to firefox+ ublock
@SheikhAzharuddin or atleast element blocking in Vivaldi adblocker.
@jane.n privacy report not working, says address missing-----
@3dvs It'll be fixed soon.
