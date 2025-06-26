My goal: I want to replace Cookie AutoDelete with Vivaldi settings.

That is delete all sites data like LocalStorage, IndexedDB, Cookies, Service-Worker, Cache on exit, but exclude (keep) specified domains.

When I enter [*.]test.com at chrome://settings/content/siteData it is also shown in Vivaldi settings/website-authorizations as entry [*.]test.com . But that's not the format that Vivaldi accepts:



So it is not sure if this works in Vivaldi settings.

When I enter a wildcard like *.huhu.de in Vivaldi settings, it gets accepted but is shown as %2A.huhu.de :



Both are confusing and make me uncertain if it works as intended. Is it possible to enter wildcards for subdomains in Vivaldi settings?

The german help site https://help.vivaldi.com/de/desktop-de/sicherheit-datenschutz/website-berechtigungen/ does not show the format (wildcards?) and wants me to visit chrome://settings/content what did not help. The english help site https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/website-permissions/ is a bit different and does not mention chrome://settings/content. If I would be able to tell Vivaldi to keep all site data from specified domains, the next setting to enable would be "Delete all website data on your device when all windows are closed" (what sounds like the right thing for my goal) at chrome://settings/content/siteData.

I was hoping to be able to replace Cookie AutoDelete this way, but now I am not sure anymore. As long as MV2 is still accepted in Vivaldi, I do not want to rush and risk data loss when not sure what settings (and me : ) are doing.

So if there is a safe way to achieve this goal, please tell me.