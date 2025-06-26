-
My goal: I want to replace Cookie AutoDelete with Vivaldi settings.
That is delete all sites data like LocalStorage, IndexedDB, Cookies, Service-Worker, Cache on exit, but exclude (keep) specified domains.
- When I enter
[*.]test.comat chrome://settings/content/siteData it is also shown in Vivaldi settings/website-authorizations as entry
[*.]test.com. But that's not the format that Vivaldi accepts:
So it is not sure if this works in Vivaldi settings.
- When I enter a wildcard like
*.huhu.dein Vivaldi settings, it gets accepted but is shown as
%2A.huhu.de:
Both are confusing and make me uncertain if it works as intended. Is it possible to enter wildcards for subdomains in Vivaldi settings?
The german help site https://help.vivaldi.com/de/desktop-de/sicherheit-datenschutz/website-berechtigungen/ does not show the format (wildcards?) and wants me to visit chrome://settings/content what did not help. The english help site https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/website-permissions/ is a bit different and does not mention chrome://settings/content.
If I would be able to tell Vivaldi to keep all site data from specified domains, the next setting to enable would be "Delete all website data on your device when all windows are closed" (what sounds like the right thing for my goal) at chrome://settings/content/siteData.
I was hoping to be able to replace Cookie AutoDelete this way, but now I am not sure anymore. As long as MV2 is still accepted in Vivaldi, I do not want to rush and risk data loss when not sure what settings (and me : ) are doing.
So if there is a safe way to achieve this goal, please tell me.
- When I enter
chrome://settings/content/siteData
Such is allowed as wildcard
[*.]example.com
@DoctorG Yes on the chrome page, but not at Vivaldi settings, try to enter it there.
but not at Vivaldi settings, try to enter it there.
Such wildcards not implemented for Vivaldi Settings → Privacy. You need to use internal Chromium page.
@DoctorG Yes, that's what I experienced. But if its not implemented, how can I be sure that it will work. Also the
%2A.huhu.dein the list makes me thinking: will it work?
@Pathduck Just to mention: this is not about extensions, but about configuring Vivaldi settings:
To delete all sites data like LocalStorage, IndexedDB, Cookies, Service-Worker, Cache on exit, but exclude (keep) specified domains.
But ok, I am not sure which category fits best and its your choice, but it is not about an extension.
Also the %2A.huhu.de in the list
Vivaldi Settings does not detect that as a wildcard and as the entered text not a valid URL, tries to fix the * in URL.
Maybe it should reject it
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
After you reported to tracker, i can confirm as a bug.
@bariton I figured it belonged here, it certainly is not Windows-specific
Anyway, I have a bug report:
VB-104805 Website Permissions - unable to use Chromium-style wildcards for domains
Reported March '24.
Might not be easy to fix as even the Chromium settings pages are not consistent with allowing wildcards or not.
I also use CAD, and if it's not updated or I can't find a replacement I just plan on adding
chrome://settings/content/siteDatato a panel and adding a list of domains, then settings cookies to Session Only. In fact that's what I did in Vivaldi before I found CAD.
-
@Pathduck Yes right, it is not Windows-specific
Wildcards are not my main concern, would be better but I am willing to enter subdomains. It's rather about deleting LocalStorage etc. for not listed domains, Vivaldis settings for cookies look sufficient.
Did you also enable "Delete website data stored on your device when you close all the windows" in
chrome://settings/content/siteData, and did it work as expected?
-
Wildcards are not my main concern, would be better but I am willing to enter subdomains.
Vivaldi's UI settings supports subdomains, so that's not the problem. For instance
www.example.com. Note also that it assumes all protocols are HTTPS, so if you add
example.comit will make a rule in Chromium settings as:
https://example.com:443. Not a big deal though, as there are not a lot of HTTP-only sites.
If a site uses both
www.and for instance
www2.you would need to add both if you don't use wildcards.
I prefer to use wildcards, so I'll just add a list of the 40 or so domains I want cookies to be kept and add more later if needed.
It's rather about deleting LocalStorage etc. for not listed domains, Vivaldis settings for cookies look sufficient.
Cookies also includes Storage and other "Site Data". The naming in Vivaldi's UI is misleading. Not sure if it includes cache as well, probably but never tested it.
Did you also enable "Delete website data stored on your device when you close all the windows"
I have not actually done this yet as CAD works fine for now.
If you set that option, it's the same as setting the Vivaldi UI option to "Session Only". You can easily see this by simply tiling the Vivaldi Settings with the Chromium one, and see how the settings change.
-
Cookies also includes Storage and other "Site Data". The naming in Vivaldi's UI is misleading.
If you set that option, it's the same as setting the Vivaldi UI option to "Session Only".
Nice thanks for that, I did not know this.
Life after CAD looks much brighter now
-
@bariton The great thing about CAD was its ability to delete cookies on tab close, which will be missed. And also it was pretty smart about it, so didn't clean cookies if the domain was changed, important for logins on some sites.
Doing it in Vivaldi/Chromium means cookies will only be cleared on browser close instead. Not a big deal for me as I close the browser regularly.
CAD also had problems lately with the new types of "Partitioned" cookies, not able to clear those, I have a lot of these that I have not whitelisted and should have been deleted, but are not:
Those cookies will be cleared if set to Session Only so that's an advantage at least.
-
@DoctorG Done, got key VB-118176.
-
The great thing about CAD was its ability to delete cookies on tab close, which will be missed. And also it was pretty smart about it, so didn't clean cookies if the domain was changed, important for logins on some sites.
Yes, correct.
Guess I will make closing the browser more often a habit, it runs all the day normally and it refuses to crash. Vivaldi is very stable for me.
Same here, saw that too:
-
@bariton I just confirmed in tracker.
-
@DoctorG Thank you.