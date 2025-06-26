-
wanderleibb
Excellent browser, the best, I have used so far.
I would like to make the following suggestion for improvement:
- That the capture now allows editing to highlight with arrows, rectangles and text, because almost always the capture of screens require guidance on them.
- That for the captured screens, a dialog box with clipboard is created to select them in uploads, as in the case of the operas browser.
@wanderleibb, meanwhile you can add this to your Web Panel, Bookmark or as PWA, for editing your Screenshots or images in general. It's FOSS