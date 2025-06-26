-
patrickweiden
The sync service status on vivaldistatus.com varies between OK and Not OK for the last entries in the overview. The latest shows, it should be OK. Nevertheless, one mobile device says "Initializing sync..." for several minutes now. Another mobile shows Sync as to be OK. Any ideas or advice, what else I can do?
-
@patrickweiden Works for me 7.5.3735.3 + 7.4.3684.55 / Win 11 23H2
The mobile device which fails? Vivaldi version and OS version?
-
patrickweiden
@DoctorG: I had to explicitly "Exit" Vivaldi using the way of the browser, then re-opened it, and now it works. Sorry I hadn't tried that before...
-
@patrickweiden Good, it work now for you
Sometimes a restart of Vivaldi app on mobile device can help.
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
This seems to be a bug that occurs from time to time for some people:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/109608/account-sometimes-not-logging-in.
But it's already reported to the Bug-Tracker (VB-118046), so fingers crossed it will be fixed in an upcoming version.
-
Oh, i had sometimes same issue on Vivaldi for Linux Desktop where Sync failed and i could get it back after restart of Vivaldi. Weird.
But i ignored it for Linux, my testing PCs, as i mostly run Windows on my work PC.
-
Sync down again
Network error.