I would like to be able to run a specific keyboard shortcut from a chain of commands.
I open some page + some shortcut.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Zeusek That’s not possible. But if the shortcut is a command, place the command in the command chain instead. What do you intend to trigger with that shortcut? If it’s something that influences the open webpage, you might run a bookmarklet as part of the command chain instead.
@luetage I also use AutoHotKey and I was wondering if it would be possible to launch a specific page + F8, for example.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Zeusek It’s not possible to trigger a shortcut from command chains. Be more specific and I might be able to tell you how to get to the desired end result.
@luetage
in fact you have already answered me in full. If it is not possible then there is no topic.