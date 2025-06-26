-
I love using Quick Commands. I mostly use it to open website from bookmarks without using a mouse. However, I wish there was an option to uncheck 'closed tabs'. Sometimes I stream and when I open QC, other people can see other websites I visited. It's the equivalent of showing browser history. I'd love to have an option to only see bookmarks when I open QC.
@grizzlyhands Makes sense.
yojimbo274064400
Consider filtering Quick Commands results, i.e. type
bookmark:or
bkm:before search term. Read more here, Quick Commands | Vivaldi Browser Help For example
bkm: example:
FWIW it seems filters can be shortened further than stated by help page, for instance
bkm:to
b:
@yojimbo274064400 They would have to type more, at least
b:thebookmark. I agree with OP we should be able to untick almost everything, if so desired.
@luetage It's cool that the 'b:' option exists, but like you said, I'd love type less to just see boomarks in QC.
@grizzlyhands I reported your post originally to get it moved to feature requests. Apparently this didn’t work. I would suggest you either report the post yourself to get it moved, or you open a new topic in feature requests. In the regular forum this has no chance to get any kind of recognition.
@luetage Thanks, I appreciate it