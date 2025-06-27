-
Juanito2025
Hi:
How can I read PDFs from Vivaldi email?
I no longer see the option to open, only save and save as.
Pesala Ambassador
@Juanito2025 Double-click the attachment to show the Open/Download dialog. If the PDF plugin is enabled, the PDF will be opened in a new tab, and the PDF will be saved in your default Downloads folder.
For me the download popup appears, after 3 seconds i can click the Open button and open PDF in Vivaldi.
@Juanito2025 Any screenshot to show us how it looks like?
Before, I used to see open
@Juanito2025 Click on the button of the "Factura ....pdf", do no use the context menu
Click only download no open
@Juanito2025 Please show me how popup looks like and upload here.
//EDIT:
Which extensions do you use in Vivaldi?
You run any Antivirus oder Internet Security app?
Disabled extensions I do not use internet security app.
Click on pdf and download only
@Juanito2025 Please hit PrtScrn key in your OS to get a screenshot of the popup when you click the button of the pdf attachment and upload the image here!
//EDIT: Can you please post screenshot of your Settings → Download too?
Look this GIF
@DoctorG
It used to be like this but now it no longer only appears “save and save as”.
-
@Juanito2025 I can not reproduce your issue. 7.4.3684.55 Win 11 23H2.
Please tell me:
- Vivaldi version?
- OS version?
You can see the info at Vivaldi menu Help → About.
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Revisión 64da52f8e0487a1ebe6eb30da0638c14179ebc82
Sistema operativo Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26120.4452)
JavaScript V8 13.6.233.17
Agente de usuario Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/136.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
@Juanito2025 I try to ask in internal Vivaldi Team chat now.
@DoctorG said in Read pdf en vivaldi mail:
I try to ask in internal Vivaldi Team chat now.
This is another PC with the same problem. It was working fine before; it may be a Windows update.
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Revisión 64da52f8e0487a1ebe6eb30da0638c14179ebc82
Sistema operativo Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26120.3964)
JavaScript V8 13.6.233.17
Agente de usuario Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/136.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
@Juanito2025 said in Read pdf en vivaldi mail:
This is another PC with the same problem. It was working fine before
Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26120.3964)
Could be a issue after a Windows update?
I can not test as i have older Windows 11 Pro 23H2 22631.5472 and had not got a update to 24H2.
@Juanito2025 Internal support asks for a screenshot of the dialog which has only Save!
Please upload here.
Without this i can not do more for you.
@DoctorG said in Read pdf en vivaldi mail:
Internal support asks for a screenshot of the dialog which has only Save!
Please upload here.
Without this i can not do more for you.