-
Why are you using the proxy system settings? Why not add the option to use your proxies directly in the browser? It's much more convenient than using the system as a source. The system limits you to only one source. When the browser can implement the ability to quickly switch between proxies. Now there is a VPN in which you can integrate the ability to select your proxies for quick switching.
Using system proxies is a dead end.
-
This post is deleted!
-
file manifest.json
{ "manifest_version": 3, "name": "Proxy Switcher", "version": "1.0", "permissions": [ "proxy", "webRequest", "webRequestAuthProvider" ], "background": { "service_worker": "background.js" }, "host_permissions": ["<all_urls>"] }
and background.js
async function startProxy() { const config = { mode: "fixed_servers", rules: { singleProxy: { scheme: "http", host: "173.0.9.70", port: 5653 }, bypassList: ["localhost"] } }; try { await chrome.proxy.settings.set({ value: config, scope: "regular" }); console.log("Proxy настроен!"); } catch (error) { console.error("Ошибка:", error); } } // Authentication (if necessary) chrome.webRequest.onAuthRequired.addListener( (details) => ({ authCredentials: { username: "LOGIN", password: "PASSWORD" } }), { urls: ["<all_urls>"] }, ["blocking"] ); // Launching when the extension is enabled //chrome.runtime.onStartup.addListener(startProxy); chrome.runtime.onInstalled.addListener(startProxy);
-
The development team. It's really fast and easy to implement it in your code. This functionality should be out of the box. The ability to switch between system proxies (which is done simply by disabling this listener) and proxies that you have added yourself. I don't think it takes very long. The task is to brew coffee for 1 hour.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ZeoNish
Hi, we have this request since 2018 and 51 user vote for it:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24462/built-in-proxy-settings
The reason to implement something is not always how easy or hard it is but how many users need this and which of the 6000 other feature requests the team choose.
With 51 votes in 7 Years I fear this will not be implemented anytime soon.
-
@mib2berlin if I had access to your API, I would add this feature to you. And 51 not because there are few of us, but because no one wants to search the forum.