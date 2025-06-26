Attempting to add iCloud accounts for mail/calendar in Vivaldi Snapshot silently fails or crashes Vivaldi
Running 7.5.3731.3 (Official Build) (x86_64). Attempting to add iCloud account for either mail or calendar either silently fails (password authentication appears to succeed, but never progresses to actually instantiating the account in the browser) or results in crashing the browser. Have replicated this behaviour across both iMac (Intel) and Macbook (M1) devices.
@purgat0ri It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps from time of crash so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files:
@DoctorG Done