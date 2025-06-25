-
The more I use Vivaldi the more complex it gets. I sometimes wish for a much easier life.
The last problem was solved for me but now what's happening is that websites I open, that have auto-logged me in for years, aren't logging me in anymore. They're asking me to input my username and password and then they open up. I've been into privacy and security and added the domains and set it to allow all cookies, but still it asks me every time for my details.
Also, instagram gives me popups, it seems nothing I do can stop them happening.
Then today I went to edit a post I made on youtube. There's 2 options, edit and delete. delete works fine, but it won't let me edit. When I click edit it simply does nothing. I do get a bit fed up because Vivaldi is now like an OS rather than a browser, and consequently it's incredibly complex, and I don't really have much clue beyond the privacy and security page on how to go about fixing it.
I would appreciate some help please?
-
@GaryF Had you tried to update Vivaldi from 6.2 to version 7.4 (use Help → Check for Updates) and check again if it works after update?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@DoctorG I know how to export my passwords, but can I also export my speeddials? And my saved channels in youtube etc? I am on v7.4 but Vivaldi seems to complete go to pieces on me every year or so.
-
@GaryF said in I can't edit posts in youtube.:
can I also export my speeddials
Open menu File → Export → Export Bookmarks… as HTML file
This file can be imported to a new profile in the Bookmarks Manager
.
-
@GaryF said in I can't edit posts in youtube.:
am on v7.4 but Vivaldi
You should tell us voluntary supporters which Vivaldi and OS version you run!
-
@DoctorG I usually do but I forgot. I'll spend this afternoon working on all that stuff. Thanks for your help.