The more I use Vivaldi the more complex it gets. I sometimes wish for a much easier life.

The last problem was solved for me but now what's happening is that websites I open, that have auto-logged me in for years, aren't logging me in anymore. They're asking me to input my username and password and then they open up. I've been into privacy and security and added the domains and set it to allow all cookies, but still it asks me every time for my details.

Also, instagram gives me popups, it seems nothing I do can stop them happening.

Then today I went to edit a post I made on youtube. There's 2 options, edit and delete. delete works fine, but it won't let me edit. When I click edit it simply does nothing. I do get a bit fed up because Vivaldi is now like an OS rather than a browser, and consequently it's incredibly complex, and I don't really have much clue beyond the privacy and security page on how to go about fixing it.

I would appreciate some help please?