[Not a bug report, i'm just asking]
The 'Save to Google Drive' extension works on Chrome and Edge but seems not on Vivaldi. After installing the extension it should popup this to sign in but not:
When opening the extension options to see if signed in but it errs on Google server side, click 'Change destination folder' and the error 403 box appears:
The extension is here: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/save-to-google-drive/gmbmikajjgmnabiglmofipeabaddhgne
yngve Vivaldi Team
Many Google specific extensions (e.g. Google Keep) does not work in Vivaldi because the extensions require access to APIs (such as DICE/GAIA) that are disabled by us, because they cannot be used, and even if enabled would interfere negatively with our own features, e.g Sync.
mib2berlin Soprano
@yngve Thanks for the info, i'll try another extension instead.
