I would need to copy Settings (or rather a subset of settings, my email and calendar accounts configuration) between computers.
There does not seem to be a way or a document. Anyone can provide pointers apart from copying over the whole $HOME/.config/vivaldi directory?
A few notes:
- In UI called 'Settings' in configuration, the corresponding file name is 'Preferences' which is confusing
- There is a 'Preferences' file in configuration ($HOME/.config/vivaldi) but clearly this does not include things like (encrypted) passwords. So other elements must be transfered over.
- Is there a document that describes what other files and directories are needed or referred to by the 'Preferences' file?
- While there is this thread that is similar to my question
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/74044/way-to-restore-all-mail-settings-from-vivaldi-profile-folder-backup-copy?
There is no conclusion or advice it seems
Thanks
mib2berlin Soprano
@mzimmerm
Hi, there is not really a solution for your questions.
Only the Vivaldi and Chromium developers know wich file does what, sometimes I think not even they know.
The file Preferences include all settings but also workspace names and mail account data but not passwords.
Passwords are in the file Login Data.
You can use sync for this but mail settings are not synced, I have 5 mail accounts and it take me a few minutes to add them on a new install.
We have a guide to backup Vivaldi and this can be used to move an install to another system.
This is also the best description what config files do in Vivaldi.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51704/guide-vivaldi-back-up-extra-steps?page=1
Pesala Ambassador
@mzimmerm Vote for Export/Import User Settings