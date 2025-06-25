@ ElysianEve said in Move progessively out of US backend:

here again it would give vivaldi more market share other browser don't want ... the EU citizen that don't want US tech anymore

Honestly, that's a tiny minority who thinks like that.

And don't get me wrong, I absolutely respect your opinion on this, and it is great, that you share your opinion here, but I — personally and from the perspective of someone who does IT & web stuff for a living — see it differently. Let me dive a bit deeper:

The important thing is that Vivaldi doesn't integrate services from companies that push ads and uses GDPR-compliant services — and all of that is already done. So the privacy standard of Vivaldi is already on a high and therefore on the “European” level. (Or let's say the level EU suggests that should be there).

There are even people (like me, to be honest) who maybe even prefer to avoid anything the current EU administration approves of when it comes to online services. I would even prefer US services then if they are certified for privacy or even better work fully encrypted. There's a lot happening behind closed doors in the EU that you really don't want to know more about. Some actions taken in the EU (or EU country governments) are even questionable in their compatibility with GDPR, such as the German broadcast fee collection office auto-scanning website imprints to find companies, freelancers, or households that may not have paid yet (or should pay twice ... I once wrongfully received one of these letters to a simple Postbox address because their auto-scanning-script didn't get it right and wanted me to pay again for watching TV maybe inside ... the postbox ... lol). Or misuse of “NetzDG” to remove unwanted opinions causing long juristic stuff until it's rolled back because it was wrongful in the first place (but damage done). Also, some EU tech-stuff also had minor quality, are just nonexistent at all or had some big privacy issues due to bugs, etc. — so using stuff that is tested on a much bigger user base is sometimes even more secure than a niche service. To give examples where EU-based services were a disaster: “Luca App”, digital driving license (Ger), digital patient file (ePA), citizen-ID (Ger) …

In contrast, you mentioned Cloudflare, for example, which has a GDPR certification and even a dedicated page outlining its stance on the US Cloud Act versus EU citizens and how they work to stay compliant with everything GDPR wants. Even with services like Apple iCloud, if you set it up to do so, your synced data is fully encrypted if you like, with your passphrase. — Something Vivaldi also does for sync.

Additionally, the browser core runs on Chromium, and it makes no sense to code a browser engine from scratch. That would break more websites than it supports and would cause more users to leave than to use it, let's be frank. So part of the browser will always be “US based” if you will.

I think the “I don't want US stuff anymore” sentiment is currently purely ideologically driven. When it comes to internet services, which are designed to be global and borderless from the start, it's absolutely not smart to adopt isolating, territorial behavior. There are countries that do this (using only their own software, including the operating system), and the people that have to use that are not really in freedom and privacy. And the software isn't either.

Additionally: Please keep in mind that Vivaldi is used globally. A big chunk of its user base is not EU-based. And EU is not even all countries of Europe. And even EU member states have different stances on this. So let's say: maybe someone from Switzerland prefers the current state more? Maybe US-users like, that at least a part is US-based? Isolationism will deter more users than it gains. And isolationism is not really what the internet was made for.

And to add my opinion:

I am someone from the “old times” of the internet. Those early-adopters dreamed of a world that comes closer together. No borders, no barriers, and something for everyone. I like to see that web-based stuff stays diverse and does not adapt the new morals of putting everything in drawers and create more "me and you"-situations than bringing people (and countries?) together.

Maybe I'm just old fashioned.

But tl;dr: I think Vivaldi has the perfect mix between privacy and European standards and it should stay like this, because it works great and - in my opinion - users benefit from this mix more than they would if you force a populist hype that vanishes in a few years and maybe even turns to the exact opposite again.

Keep browser and politics detached.

But bring services (and people) from everywhere together if it makes sense (and - in this case - fulfills privacy standards you expect from the product).

And don't get me started on how complicated such a deep change would be for the dev-team that needs to pull resources from stuff that is more important and how this all will work out in the end ...