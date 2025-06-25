-
Hello
I believe it's time for Vivaldi to make a change and reducing its reliance on US-based infrastructure (Cloudflare for instance for EU bunny is an example, or any server, if they have, that are managed by amazon or any other US company).
By moving away from any US-based backend services, Vivaldi can demonstrate its commitment to protecting their users' privacy and data sovereignty.
I understand that this might require some changes and investments on the development team. However, the only reason i chosen to use Vivaldi over other similar browser is because it's European.
Potential benefits include :
• Enhanced data protection and privacy for users
• Avoid the Cloud-act their US partner is forced to follow
• Opportunities for increased adoption from user like me who want EU services
Disclaimer : My intention is not to criticize Vivaldi's current infrastructure or services but rather hope a change for the benefit of the users.
Thanks
TravellinBob
Nice idea, but not sure it's practical. Vivaldi may well be a European-built product - but remember it's Chromium based, thus Google thus American. Without developing totally new code from the ground up I'm not sure you're ever going fully dump the US. I'm not a techie, just trying to interpret why I know about this browser and its component base.
I'm sure one of the Community experts will come along in minute with a definitive answer!
barbudo2005
According to the criteria proposed, Vivaldi should stop offering the Windows and Mac versions, since they are made in the USA. Ridiculous.
Do you use Windows or Mac?
Congrat, you missed the point as i only asked to make more eu in their choice not REMOVING support so please stop to try reduce the validity of my asking without adding your ridiculous claim of what i ask ...
Also beautiful failure in asking if i use mac or windows to diminish again what i ask with something that have nothing to do with it. i use linux (zorin os) developed in EU .... and EU mirror for update (hosted by an EU university that themselves use an EU domain management).
Chromium is open source so it cannot be hindered by US even if they wanted to ... but after having seen what microsoft did on US president order to people of the international court (having their email shut off), excuse me to ask less US in European product ... europe that US president hate...
also more EU in vivaldi by removing US cloud for EU's would make vivaldi the Only, browser that we can use and saying it's a sovereign choice.
Vivaldi always took the place other don't want, other AI, vivaldi no AI, other ads, vivaldi no ads ... here again it would give vivaldi more market share other browser don't want ... the EU citizen that don't want US tech anymore.
Honestly, that's a tiny minority who thinks like that.
And don't get me wrong, I absolutely respect your opinion on this, and it is great, that you share your opinion here, but I — personally and from the perspective of someone who does IT & web stuff for a living — see it differently. Let me dive a bit deeper:
The important thing is that Vivaldi doesn't integrate services from companies that push ads and uses GDPR-compliant services — and all of that is already done. So the privacy standard of Vivaldi is already on a high and therefore on the “European” level. (Or let's say the level EU suggests that should be there).
There are even people (like me, to be honest) who maybe even prefer to avoid anything the current EU administration approves of when it comes to online services. I would even prefer US services then if they are certified for privacy or even better work fully encrypted. There's a lot happening behind closed doors in the EU that you really don't want to know more about. Some actions taken in the EU (or EU country governments) are even questionable in their compatibility with GDPR, such as the German broadcast fee collection office auto-scanning website imprints to find companies, freelancers, or households that may not have paid yet (or should pay twice ... I once wrongfully received one of these letters to a simple Postbox address because their auto-scanning-script didn't get it right and wanted me to pay again for watching TV maybe inside ... the postbox ... lol). Or misuse of “NetzDG” to remove unwanted opinions causing long juristic stuff until it's rolled back because it was wrongful in the first place (but damage done). Also, some EU tech-stuff also had minor quality, are just nonexistent at all or had some big privacy issues due to bugs, etc. — so using stuff that is tested on a much bigger user base is sometimes even more secure than a niche service. To give examples where EU-based services were a disaster: “Luca App”, digital driving license (Ger), digital patient file (ePA), citizen-ID (Ger) …
In contrast, you mentioned Cloudflare, for example, which has a GDPR certification and even a dedicated page outlining its stance on the US Cloud Act versus EU citizens and how they work to stay compliant with everything GDPR wants. Even with services like Apple iCloud, if you set it up to do so, your synced data is fully encrypted if you like, with your passphrase. — Something Vivaldi also does for sync.
Additionally, the browser core runs on Chromium, and it makes no sense to code a browser engine from scratch. That would break more websites than it supports and would cause more users to leave than to use it, let's be frank. So part of the browser will always be “US based” if you will.
I think the “I don't want US stuff anymore” sentiment is currently purely ideologically driven. When it comes to internet services, which are designed to be global and borderless from the start, it's absolutely not smart to adopt isolating, territorial behavior. There are countries that do this (using only their own software, including the operating system), and the people that have to use that are not really in freedom and privacy. And the software isn't either.
Additionally: Please keep in mind that Vivaldi is used globally. A big chunk of its user base is not EU-based. And EU is not even all countries of Europe. And even EU member states have different stances on this. So let's say: maybe someone from Switzerland prefers the current state more? Maybe US-users like, that at least a part is US-based? Isolationism will deter more users than it gains. And isolationism is not really what the internet was made for.
And to add my opinion:
I am someone from the “old times” of the internet. Those early-adopters dreamed of a world that comes closer together. No borders, no barriers, and something for everyone. I like to see that web-based stuff stays diverse and does not adapt the new morals of putting everything in drawers and create more "me and you"-situations than bringing people (and countries?) together.
Maybe I'm just old fashioned.
But tl;dr: I think Vivaldi has the perfect mix between privacy and European standards and it should stay like this, because it works great and - in my opinion - users benefit from this mix more than they would if you force a populist hype that vanishes in a few years and maybe even turns to the exact opposite again.
Keep browser and politics detached.
But bring services (and people) from everywhere together if it makes sense (and - in this case - fulfills privacy standards you expect from the product).
And don't get me started on how complicated such a deep change would be for the dev-team that needs to pull resources from stuff that is more important and how this all will work out in the end ...
@ElysianEve I would be onboard with this. I think being reliant on the infrastructure and backends in and run by companies based in another continent can carry a risk of losing autonomy.
Given the post is about the backend, the counter arguments about Chromium being from Google and what about Windows do appear to be missing the main point, and are coming from a purity perspective, that unless something is 100% then there's no reason to even try.
If Vivaldi did have an option of ticking a box which said only use servers in the EU, I would gladly choose it.
-
The important thing is that Vivaldi doesn't integrate services from companies that push ads and uses GDPR-compliant services — and all of that is already done. So the privacy standard of Vivaldi is already on a high and therefore on the “European” level. (Or let's say the level EU suggests that should be there).
There are even people (like me, to be honest) who maybe even prefer to avoid anything the current EU administration approves of when it comes to online services. I would even prefer US services then if they are certified for privacy or even better work fully encrypted. There's a lot happening behind closed doors in the EU that you really don't want to know more about. Some actions taken in the EU (or EU country governments) are even questionable in their compatibility with GDPR, such as the German broadcast fee collection office auto-scanning website imprints to find companies, freelancers, or households that may not have paid yet (or should pay twice ... I once wrongfully received one of these letters to a simple Postbox address because their auto-scanning-script didn't get it right and wanted me to pay again for watching TV maybe inside ... the postbox ... lol). Or misuse of “NetzDG” to remove unwanted opinions causing long juristic stuff until it's rolled back because it was wrongful in the first place (but damage done). Also, some EU tech-stuff also had minor quality, are just nonexistent at all or had some big privacy issues due to bugs, etc. — so using stuff that is tested on a much bigger user base is sometimes even more secure than a niche service. To give examples where EU-based services were a disaster: “Luca App”, digital driving license (Ger), digital patient file (ePA), citizen-ID (Ger) …
In contrast, you mentioned Cloudflare, for example, which has a GDPR certification and even a dedicated page outlining its stance on the US Cloud Act versus EU citizens and how they work to stay compliant with everything GDPR wants. Even with services like Apple iCloud, if you set it up to do so, your synced data is fully encrypted if you like, with your passphrase. — Something Vivaldi also does for sync.
Additionally, the browser core runs on Chromium, and it makes no sense to code a browser engine from scratch. That would break more websites than it supports and would cause more users to leave than to use it, let's be frank. So part of the browser will always be “US based” if you will.
I think the “I don't want US stuff anymore” sentiment is currently purely ideologically driven. When it comes to internet services, which are designed to be global and borderless from the start, it's absolutely not smart to adopt isolating, territorial behavior. There are countries that do this (using only their own software, including the operating system), and the people that have to use that are not really in freedom and privacy. And the software isn't either.
Additionally: Please keep in mind that Vivaldi is used globally. A big chunk of its user base is not EU-based. And EU is not even all countries of Europe. And even EU member states have different stances on this. So let's say: maybe someone from Switzerland prefers the current state more? Maybe US-users like, that at least a part is US-based? Isolationism will deter more users than it gains. And isolationism is not really what the internet was made for.
And to add my opinion:
I am someone from the “old times” of the internet. Those early-adopters dreamed of a world that comes closer together. No borders, no barriers, and something for everyone. I like to see that web-based stuff stays diverse and does not adapt the new morals of putting everything in drawers and create more "me and you"-situations than bringing people (and countries?) together.
Maybe I'm just old fashioned.
But tl;dr: I think Vivaldi has the perfect mix between privacy and European standards and it should stay like this, because it works great and - in my opinion - users benefit from this mix more than they would if you force a populist hype that vanishes in a few years and maybe even turns to the exact opposite again.
Keep browser and politics detached.
But bring services (and people) from everywhere together if it makes sense (and - in this case - fulfills privacy standards you expect from the product).
And don't get me started on how complicated such a deep change would be for the dev-team that needs to pull resources from stuff that is more important and how this all will work out in the end ...
Cool i guess, but if you don't trust EU why the hell you use EU services, i also respect your idea, but now the trust in US is negative in EU, so i maintain my asking to eject any US company from the backend to have a sovereign browser that do not rely at all on US.
It's not isolationism, it's anything BUT NOT us.
Their company have poisoned our economy and actively kill any company that try to compete, so we must purge them to allow other country in the world to compete.
i happen to use many UK service an canadian service, here in EU many want less US and more EU / Canada etc.
Again if some US don't like that it's not like 80% of browser are from there they will survive 1 less, but for us we don't even have 1 full browser as it rely on us for some thing ...
Finally someone who understand, and people who want US thing can chose any other browser because they (except some rare case) all come from US, witch is a single point of failure, if US cut off something boom no browser anymore anywhere.
I don't use services because of their origin, I use services that have a good quality and the standards and features I expect from them and are from trustworthy sources (and that means for me that gov is not necessarily involved or a sponsor; even though some stuff is maybe even forced on you because you have to use it just because of the location you are living in or requirements you have to fulfil. But that's another and very difficult topic … and a minefield I prefer to avoid in online-discussions. And also nothing that is relevant for this topic.). Where they come from if features, quality and privacy fits, is not important to me. And a lot of stuff I use has a mixture of origins if you look under the surface, and that often works really great, better than if someone tried to reinvent all the wheels just because.
barbudo2005
Said:
Maybe I'm just old fashioned.
No, You simply use common sense —the least common of the senses— rather than ideology to analyze any issue.
i understand you point so if you don't care where it come from why push against it ? you contradict yourself here, if they accept move to EU system they will do if and only if does not reduce service quality so no problem for you ?
barbudo2005
According to ChatGPT:
Traffic to the official website:
According to SimilarWeb (May 2025), 48% of global traffic to vivaldi.com comes from five main countries:
United States: ~21%
Germany: ~10%
Russia: ~9%
Japan: ~4.5%
United Kingdom: ~3%
Other countries: ~52%
https://www.similarweb.com/website/vivaldi.com/#geography
Yeah, in a way yes, but also no … it's a bit difficult to explain, but let me try to scratch on the surface of what makes me skeptical with this. Let's say: I don't see a “full-EU-approach” working for a browser, which is a tool that is made to be as global as possible. Some of the reasons why in my opinion would be:
- No matter how much you prefer isolationism there, you can't shift the weight of influence to the global web that much, that the “big five” don't influence your browser at all. They form and influence plenty of web standards, for example, you need to adapt in your engine for all sites to work properly. And even purely European sites use these standards and technologies. To make a unique browser engine will definitely create chaos because standards move pretty fast. The main browser engines have huge dev teams to keep track. A “smaller” company like Vivaldi would simply be overwhelmed by that amount of additional work required, thus having no chance to be a flawless product with added benefits on top of the engine stuff. (Also remember: that “anti-US-movement” is just because of politics, and companies not necessarily find great what the gov is doing either, so why that amount of extra work just to rule it back in 3 1/2 years maybe? Or sooner if internal protests from those big companies shift stuff earlier? And what if EU does something bad in the near future, will there be a shift to Only-US then or whatever? It's just contrary to everything the web stands for)
- The W3C, the World Wide Web Consortium founded by UK born (so also not EU) Tim-Berners Lee is an international organisation forming all web-standards. A major part of that institution is US Based, beside France, Japan and China to name the "biggest" players in there. You need to adapt those standards, and you need to keep track if you do your own engine.
- Having different browser engines is a nightmare for web development. The past showed that and it even was so bad, that Microsoft as a huge company also switched to Chromium for their browser instead of using power to continue with their own. Other attempts to create own browser engines often failed because they didn't support websites enough, so web developers did not had the chance (and manpower, budget, ...) to optimize websites to those smaller players, what caused those players to vanish because they were impractical.
- If you want to access the global internet, you need to contact US based authority and cert providers constantly to validate security certificates, etc. - A lot of https pages use Let's encrypt for their https cert, which is also US based (San Francisco). Same goes for DNS resolving, etc. - Even if your engine is European, it needs to adapt and work with US stuff.
- If you want to support video and audio codecs, you end up with US stuff again, decoding images also is based on US algorithms somewhere and Librarys with US base (or your operating system wich is often US-based or provides APIs to the browser software to function)
- Passkeys ... look which devices or standards you have to use to process these in a browser.
- And what about extensions? A unique browser engine needs own extension developers and extension standards to provide extra features, and even that is complicated. Why developing for a tiny niche-engine if you get more users when developing for a big one and work with stuff you already learned instead of requiring to learn something entirely different. Even Apple's Safari nearly has no extensions available because of that, and that thing is forced on every iPhone & iPad and preinstalled on every Mac.
- Vivaldi uses the browser engine that is open source and also has contributions from people all over the world. And by far not just from the US even if it was "founded" and managed there. And that is a good thing. Especially, because the developers can focus on making something better based on that engine instead of putting all their time into creating an engine and keep track on the fast moving web technology stuff.
I could continue, but I hope I could just proof my point why I think that too much isolation for a browser is ending up more bad than good. I really don't see this happening, that's why I'm skeptical.
If internet would not be such a global thing you're of course right, if the product could get better I would not mind where underlaying stuff is developed at, but in this case, I just don't see it work at all for tech-, networking- and standardisation-reasons.
Maybe just try to completely steer around any US based and produced TV show, US movie, US licensed movie, music and any US based website (like YouTube, Discord, Spotify, Amazon, Disney+, Netflix and so on) for a month or two and compare the level of quality you get and have left then; then think about this happening to a browser.
And saying it's the more used mean nothing must change what is this stupid logic ?
you know what i won't answer your stupidity anymore bye
@ElysianEve, certainly a lot of tech depends still on US apps and services, but this also is relative.
Vivaldi use Chromium, which was developed by Google, but it is also FOSS and it's possible to strip out all the APIs from Google, what is done by Vivaldi, same as other de-googled Chromiums do, even EDGE is de-googled (but there are M$ tracking APIs instead).
With Gecko forks is the same, its developement also has relation with Google, since Mozilla is full depending on the support from Google, more than Vivaldi. Vivaldi don't have third-party investors like Mozilla, which share user account data to Alphabet.
But the main problem isn't the Browser, eg with Cloudflare, because even if you use another one from the EU, don't change that most websites you visit use Cloudflare services, are the Websites which use dark-patterns and Google tracking APIs and it is because of this why you use an ad- and tracking blocker to avoid these, apart of common sense.
The browser engine nowadays is irrelevant, sadly all of these, except one, KHTML, are from the US, important is what the company does with it.
It is important which search engine you use, less if it is from US or EU, but if these logs your activity to profile you (Google, Bing, Yahoo, Yandex...) or not, respecting and even protecting your privacy with inbuild proxies (Startpage, DDG, Andisearch, Mojeek, Qwant, etc.)
Important also which DNS you use in your OS and how you monitor the traffic it has, blocking those which you don't want (using Pi-Hole, Portmaster (the one I use), or other similar).
Naturally it is recommend to avoid as much as possible US data hog services (Google, MS, Amazon, Imgur.....) using instead alternatives from the EU, but it isn't always possible, but on the other hand it is possible to avoid and block their bad activity or using those which respect your privacy, a lot of US products from small startups or individual devs do it and it don't make sense to boicott these too.
Again i will not consider any "other do it so Vivaldi don't have to do it", if all your neighbor jump of a bridge you will follow ?
I expect not ... so and your explaination fell short as it's not a boycott is less US, and to answer your example ... yes i use EU DNS filter (spoiler alert adguard dns filter is EU),
also it's true alternative isn't always possible and i did not ask vivaldi to ditch any system irreplacable by something else i asked them to ditch US one for EU when possible, like cloudflare where alternative exist in EU.
For example i say nothing about safebrowsing in EU because no EU alternative exist (that is as safe as it)
I use Quad9 DNS (noip), because it's private and fast, it's US (IBM) but anyway encrypted by Portmaster, AdGuard as fallback. Portmaster avoid a lot of headache in this ambit, even capable to block all Big Tech activity (there you must find a compromis, because it's easy that some webs and services not longer work) as also ads and trackers with dynamic filters.
in my case adguard is mostly used as enabler (bootstrap), the rest of dns request pass by tailscale on an adguard home that itself use DNS4EU public (protective) and my own adblock from an EU mirror of the list.
everything on an EU datacenter, with an EU HQ that have rpki filter on.
again my goal is not full EU, it's just that i think EU company must use EU company when it's do not cause technical problem (or multiply the price by 3).
Also i make difference between open source software and actual US software, for instance if a software from US can work flawlessly (even update) even if US by some madness decide to cut connection as political pressure (example here US block without warning, we lose absolutely all online service of Vivaldi because Cloudflare US)
another problem from US services is the Cloud act, so if they are US their 3 letter can take data even from their EU servers (another good reason to ditch them)
Like someone else told recently, if they could have "some" EU server and make like startpage (a settings to set ("fastest", "Eu only", "Us only"), could be a good idea too, let them use both US and EU, and people decide if they prefer lock in one area or simply the fastest.
That allow them for an Auto fallback on EU if something go wrong.