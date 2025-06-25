-
I'm using Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (arm64) on macOS Version 15.5 (Build 24F74). I have configured my Gmail account to play a sound and display a pop-up each time a new message comes into my inbox. The feature works just fine when I open Gmail in Firefox. Not so when I'm using Vivaldi. No sound at all and no pop-up. I'm having similar problems with Google calendar. Again, this occurs only with vivaldi. Firefox works just fine. Apologies if this has been covered elsewhere. I searched here and on Reddit and couldn't find anything. Thanks for any help you can provide.
@doomtrials Have you checked Website Permissions under Settings > Privacy and Security? Also, check Mac System Settings > Notifications > Vivaldi and Vivaldi Helper (Alerts)
Hey, thanks for your response! Changing my macOS system settings to allow notifications from the Vivaldi browser and helper has fixed the problem of no pop-up notification. Vivaldi still isn't playing a sound when email comes in, however. As I noted, when the same, Gmail account is accessed through Firefox on the very same, Mac, sounds play as expected.
Here are a couple screenshots of my Vivaldi settings. Do these look right?
@doomtrials The Vivaldi settings look OK. There are two Vivaldi entries in System Settings > Notifications - you've verified that both have sounds enabled? The only other thing I can think of is in Gmail Settings. There's an option to have no notification sound, but I think that's a global setting, so if it works in Firefox that's probably not it.
Yeah, as the first image shows, macOS Notification settings are on for Vivaldi. As I noted, when email arrives for the very same Gmail account, Firefox plays a sound. That makes me think there isn't a problem with the Gmail settings. Curiously enough, macOS notification settings don't have sound turned on for Firefox, as demonstrated in the second image. So I'm not convinced the problem is with macOS notification settings anyway.
@doomtrials I've found with Firefox that if I turn sounds on in System Settings it play two sounds when a new message arrives: the Gmail sound and the default Mac notification sound, so that may be why you have one turned off.