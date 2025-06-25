Hey,

If I make a Vivaldi account using the Android browser, will it actually sync everything I have set up? That includes bookmarks, over 60 open tabs, all the settings I’ve changed, and any other customizations.

If I uninstall the browser and then reinstall it on the same phone, will all of that come back just like it was? In other words, does creating an account serve as a true backup of the browser?

Would really appreciate a clear answer before I go any further.

Thanks