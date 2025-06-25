-
Hey,
If I make a Vivaldi account using the Android browser, will it actually sync everything I have set up? That includes bookmarks, over 60 open tabs, all the settings I’ve changed, and any other customizations.
If I uninstall the browser and then reinstall it on the same phone, will all of that come back just like it was? In other words, does creating an account serve as a true backup of the browser?
Would really appreciate a clear answer before I go any further.
Thanks
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Joker0101
Hi and no, sync is not a backup system.
It is to get data synced to other devices, if you reinstall you will get your passwords, bookmarks, notes and your tabs back.
Many settings are not synced.
You can test this with installing the snapshot (Beta) version and sync it.
Then you know exactly what happen if you have to reinstall Vivaldi.
Search for "vivaldi snapshot" in the playstore or download from:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/android/
More information about sync:
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-tools/android-sync/
-
@mib2berlin thanks so it will deffo backup taps and bookmarks and such?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Joker0101
Bookmarks and such yes but I test tabs some time ago and only with a few.
Install the snapshot then you know 100% what you get back.
This is not officially supported.
-
@Joker0101
Imho, the only way to be 100% sure is to do a full data backup of the application using root or adb. All other options on android are not perfect.
During synchronization, some settings are not synced, and there is no exact description of what is sync for today and what is not (or not yet). Also, there is no 100% guarantee that you won't lose something on one of the days. There are enough threads on the forum where people complain that they lost: notes, tabs, ...
Always make backups yourself