jane.n Vivaldi Team
While you’ve always been able to share and install animated themes on Vivaldi Themes, it hasn’t always been easy to find them.
We’ve now created a dedicated section for them on Vivaldi Themes, making it easy to choose a theme with an animated Start Page background, all created by fellow Community members.
Explore the collection at Vivaldi Themes.
Please note that animated themes may affect the browser’s performance and battery life.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@jane.n This is a very positive addition to the Vivaldi themes.
@jane.n, certainly it's not recommended to use animated themes on low end PCs, because some gifs can occupy a huge amount of Megas.
If someone anyway want an animated background, best for it are those with few frames and simple graphics with few colors. Also animated Pixelarts are valid, best are with seamless loops, because jumping animatios in every loop could result somewhat annoying.
Some time ago I found a hugh amount of very nice animated backgrounds pixelart, taken from old classic fighting games, which are very valid to use as homepage in Vivaldi, without occupying a lot of memory (< 300 KB). As pixelart they also don't get blurry resizing these.
https://imgur.com/a/fighting-gifs-GPlx4
In the past I used eg. this one.
Also nice
The drawback is, they may have copyright, not a problem for personal and private use, but not for sharing in the Vivaldi theme catalogue
Alternatively, searching in Pixabay, these images are free to use (mostly GPL or CC license) and can be shared in the Vivaldi Thene Catalogue.