@ jane.n , certainly it's not recommended to use animated themes on low end PCs, because some gifs can occupy a huge amount of Megas.

If someone anyway want an animated background, best for it are those with few frames and simple graphics with few colors. Also animated Pixelarts are valid, best are with seamless loops, because jumping animatios in every loop could result somewhat annoying.

Some time ago I found a hugh amount of very nice animated backgrounds pixelart, taken from old classic fighting games, which are very valid to use as homepage in Vivaldi, without occupying a lot of memory (< 300 KB). As pixelart they also don't get blurry resizing these.

https://imgur.com/a/fighting-gifs-GPlx4

In the past I used eg. this one.

Also nice

The drawback is, they may have copyright, not a problem for personal and private use, but not for sharing in the Vivaldi theme catalogue

Alternatively, searching in Pixabay, these images are free to use (mostly GPL or CC license) and can be shared in the Vivaldi Thene Catalogue.