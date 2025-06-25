-
ElysianEve
Hello there,
So i tried a test blog post by linking my social account and blog, the issue is the attribution didn't work on mastodon side (meaning no "more by" appeard), do someone have any idea where i need to put my mastodon handle et witch settings to change for this to work ?
Thanks
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@ElysianEve
There's an ActivityPub plugin update queued up. Once we do that, we're hoping that author attribution will work as well.
I don't have an ETA for when it will happen, but I'll let you know.