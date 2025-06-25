-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot, we continue with the tab menu cleanup.
@Ruarí First.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ruarí
Hi and thanks for the update.
Is it possible the work on the tab menu sometimes reset it to default?
I had to edit it again several times over the last weeks.
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
@mib2berlin: Yes it will be reset as mentioned above. If you had that more than once it is because you are on the snapshot branch where the work is ongoing. The expectation is that it would only be reset once for stable users upgrading from 7.4 to 7.5
3rd let's see what ruari and team has cooked.
Edit : pin and mute context menu indicate State via a tick️
Coool!
@Ruarí I feared that, but tnx for confirmation.
It seems there are quirks when attaching and detaching tabs, as random scrollbars. I heavily suspect is already known and due the refactoring
- "Copy link" menu command doesn't work on target tab, it only copies active tab's link.
- I also don't like that rename and edit menu commands are combined - I don't use it for single tabs, but want to change stacks color.
@Gregor Confirmed background copying links doesn't work (VB-118119)
@Gregor said in Further tab menu cleanup – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3735.3:
I don't use it for single tabs
"Edit..." it's not even there for single tabs, it's there for stacks only.
Why would be them combined cause you any issue?
And can you guys add an icon for every (major) item in the right-click menu? It's not easy to find the right command.
@Culip said in Further tab menu cleanup – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3735.3:
And can you guys add icons for each (major) item in the right-click menu? It's not easy to find the right command.
as a temporary workaround you can personalize your menus by yourself in vivaldi:settings/appearance/ menu section, f2 to edit an entry and you can even add emojis before the name of the entry (windows key + .)
Maybe one day they'll let us set a favicon near the menu entries.
Yes Chrome was just out 138, national holiday in Slovenia today, sorry i don't test snapshots, don't have time for that.
@iAN-CooG Rename or edit is also for single tabs, you can rename tab for a long time.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@Hadden89 said in Further tab menu cleanup – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3735.3:
It seems there are quirks when attaching and detaching tabs, as random scrollbars.
Also while closing tabs. Beneath the tiny Tabscrollbar I see a fast flickering, as if the Tabbar expands fast to the right and snatching back, if only the Websiteicon is visible.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
This one nuked my mainmenu.json and contextmenu.json. But no worries, I gots backups
[Settings] Doesn’t retain focus when switching tab (VB-117999)
Thanks for this - I actually reported this back in Aug. 2023 (VB-99182) so I'll just go ahead and close that one
The "Close" tab options (Close All, Close Other Tabs, Close Tabs to the Right, etc) when right-clicking a tab is again in a sub-menu, but now on vivaldi:experiments the option to un-choose that behavior is gone.
Bless you, Vivaldi developers, for knowing what I need when I really don't want it...
@wpcoe cant u make uncheck show as folder in menu customization?
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@wpcoe said:
The "Close" tab options (Close All, Close Other Tabs, Close Tabs to the Right, etc) when right-clicking a tab is again in a sub-menu, but now on vivaldi:experiments the option to un-choose that behavior is gone.
Bless you, Vivaldi developers, for knowing what I need when I really don't want it...
You know you can edit it in Settings/Appearance/Menu Customization.
Pesala Ambassador
The Close Tab submenu is empty when clicking on a pinned tab, even though there are unpinned tabs to the right of the pinned tab.
@Pathduck said in Further tab menu cleanup – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3735.3:
This one nuked my mainmenu.json and contextmenu.json. But no worries, I gots backups
This time on both my work and home pc have spared my mainmenu, but it happened in the past months at least twice. Seems random.