-
Is Vivaldi blocking content/trackers even if I set it to not block?
I haven't seen the «lightning in a circle» symbol before. It seem to show that some content were blocked. In the site attached (not associated with me) it seem to have blocked 15 items.
Is there any way to disable blocking completely for sites while I'm investigating issues?
And is there a way to figure out what exactly Vivaldi blocked?
Edit" The «Blocked 15 items» comes from mouse over on the lightning symbol.
-
@grafikar
Hi, the blocker also shows content was blocked in the past.
If you open Show privacy Statistics, is the 15 related to anything there?
-
@mib2berlin it shows a lot inside Privacy Statistics
I'm switching to tracker and ads blocking sometimes, so don't really know for how long this number have been counting.
The thing is with the number on the mouse over on the lightning symbol is that it varies from page to page at VG, so don't think it is accumulated, but rather specific for that one load of the page.
If I load the VG frontpage now I get 14 blocked.
If I then scroll to the bottom (so that it loads content further down on the site) it changes to 41 blocked.
Reload page (Ctrl + F5) – down to 13 blocked.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@grafikar
Hm, I do the same but I also reset the statistics sometimes.
I remember this lightning symbol but it only appear if the blocker is active, strange.
Maybe other users have an idea why this happen.
EDIT: Can you disable the blocker in the security settings globally?
-
@mib2berlin The global setting for my Stable browser is set to not block anything. (Sorry about the language – but at least the images are self explanatory).
Just tested in Vivaldi Snapshot 7.5.3731.3
Here it seem to work as (I guess is) intended.
No lightning symbol and doesn't seem to block any content.
So – there might be an issue with my Stable browser (7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit) ).
(Not tested on another device.) I'm not able to find a setting to correct this behavior though.
Edit: Funny enough – my Stable browser also blocks content on this forum
Edit 2: Interestingly the shield is missing around the lightning icon.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@grafikar
Germans can read Nordic languages, kind of.
I can confirm the lightning icon is showing even the blocker is disabled in stable.
You can report it to the bug tracker but as it work correctly in the snapshot it's maybe fixed already.
I try to find a bug report.
EDIT: I cant find a report.
-
@mib2berlin
Reported with information on the problem not being present in Snapshot.
Edit: Norwegian/Swedish/Danish is North Germanic languages, so guess that should be easy for you
-
@grafikar
Can you add the bug number VB- to follow up, please?
-
@mib2berlin, not really sure where to find the number – but at the Thank You page this was in the URL:
- issuekey=VB-118120
So – maybe that's the one?
Thanks for helping out, @mib2berlin
Edit: Just didn't read enough ... 🫣
Your bug report has been given the issue reference VB-118120
-
@grafikar said in Blocking content/trackers even when blocking is disabled?:
VB-118120
I confirmed the bug report.
-
Left my Vivaldi e-mail as contact for this bug – but don't have access to the Vivaldi webmail (yet) as I haven't used this account much before. Started using it recently as I needed to separate work and personal sync accounts.
Also tried to put the VB in the topic, but weren't allowed to do that.
-
@grafikar
Thank you for the report.
It can take a while until your mail account get's activated, it is a reputation system.
Editing posts either and there is a spam filter for new users.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
This is:
[Blocker] Don’t report blocked requests in stats if they were blocked only by ping blocking (VB-117480)
Fixed in Snapshot from 13/6:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/colored-tab-stacks-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3725-3/
Vivaldi has an option to block HTTP PING requests (aka Hyperlink Audit Tracking) as they are often used for tracking and serve little use for anything else:
This feature is independent of the tracker blocker, but apparently blocked pings were counted, which is confusing to users.
Since VG is a hellhole bloated with ads and trackers, it counted these pings as blocked requests.
-
@Pathduck
Great – so then I know what is going on
Weren't obvious to me what was blocked, so while doing some testing on another site I got confused about what was going on and didn't dare to trust what was displayed.
VG have a lot of ads and trackers (though they have gotten slightly better), but adding to the confusion Vivaldi Stable also blocked 6 items on this forum
Thanks for taking time to look into this.