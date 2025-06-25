Is Vivaldi blocking content/trackers even if I set it to not block?

I haven't seen the «lightning in a circle» symbol before. It seem to show that some content were blocked. In the site attached (not associated with me) it seem to have blocked 15 items.

Is there any way to disable blocking completely for sites while I'm investigating issues?

And is there a way to figure out what exactly Vivaldi blocked?

Edit" The «Blocked 15 items» comes from mouse over on the lightning symbol.