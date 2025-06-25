-
Hi
My Vaviladi is version 7.4.3684.55 (Stable Channel) (2 bits)
1-Many sites that can play video (like YouTube) when I click on the link to open the video on the new page - the whole page becomes black
I have to refresh the page to be correct.
These conditions can happen to any site like YouTube
2- Sometimes the video does not show correctly and I have to have [Picture-in-Picture]
(https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/picture-in-picture-extens/hkgfoiooedgoejojocmhlaklaeopbecg) so I can see it.
-
@Bahmank66 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/