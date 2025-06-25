-
I have linked my Gmail account to Vivaldi. It was working very well until the 17th of June. Since then, no emails have been received by Vivaldi. No matter how many times I try to refresh my account it remains stuck on the 17th. However, my Gmail account continues to receive email so that is not the problem. Because I haven't made any changes to the settings I started with, I am intrigued and open to any advice and suggestions anyone is prepared to offer.
@kalisana Any errors in Statusbar → Envelope → Logs?
@kalisana Had you checked if the account is accidentally offline? Check at Settings → Mail → Mail Accounts → Take Account Offline
If the mail account is IMAP, I would try to remove and re-add GMail account in Settings → Mail → Mail Accounts.
- No errors in statusbar
- Account is online
- There doesn't seem to be a way to remove an account.
PS: I am using latest version of Vivaldi
@kalisana said in Email not updating:
There doesn't seem to be a way to remove an account.
Open Settings → Mail → Mail Accounts
In left list select GMail account which fails
Hit Del button or click the - button below list
Close Settings
Open Settings → Mail → Mail Accounts
Add GMail account again
Thanks. I found it. Will give it a try.
I have also issues with Gmail fetching emails and it appears to have to do the disconinuation of legacy login via username and passwrd which Google replaced by "Sign in with Google" , my thread is to be found here, perhaps it helps and is related to it, too: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/109771/tech-issue-with-gmail-account-and-pop3-fetching-via-vivaldi-mail-client-delivery-delayed-for-days?_=1751078265712