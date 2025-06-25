-
MiCla Supporters
Hello,
Nine Vivaldi crashes in a few seconds and it's not the first time.
Source
Vivaldi
Résumé
Fonctionnement arrêté
Date
24/06/2025 14:56
Statut
Rapport envoyé
Description
Chemin d’accès de l’application défaillante : C:\Users\XXXXX\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Signature du problème
Nom d’événement du problème : BEX64
Nom de l’application: vivaldi.exe
Version de l’application: 7.4.3684.55
Horodatage de l’application: 68541e32
Nom du module défaillant: StackHash_d3a2
Version du module défaillant: 0.0.0.0
Horodateur du module défaillant: 00000000
Décalage de l’exception: PCH_CD_FROM_ntdll+0x0000000000162654
Code de l’exception: c0000005
Données d’exception: 0000000000000008
Version du système: 10.0.26100.2.0.0.256.48
Identificateur de paramètres régionaux: 2060
Information supplémentaire n° 1: d3a2
Information supplémentaire n° 2: d3a24e61f85eb5af1903df2a0cfbc905
Information supplémentaire n° 3: a628
Information supplémentaire n° 4: a62856de3f33f6dadafbe722b99a3611
Informations complémentaires sur le problème
ID de compartiment : 7eabdb23f452a2cd188ba1c52f5572c4 (1768685146947809988)
It's no longer possible to use Vivaldi since this problem occurs regularly.
What's the cause? I don't know
@MiCla https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Test in a guest window and see if it crash there and give us more info on extensions or security software used
Thanks for your reply.
Security software: Bitdefender Total Security
Extensions:
AdGuard AdBlocker Beta,
TrafficLight,
Bitdefender Anti-tracker,
I don't care about cookies,
Proton Pass,
Cookie Auto Delete.
I use Brave with the same extensions and have never had any problems.
mib2berlin Soprano
@MiCla
Hi, Vivaldi use it't own UI, other Chromium browsers not.
This can cause sometimes strange issues in Vivaldi specially after updates of Vivaldi and or extensions.
Try to start Vivaldi without loading extensions in a command shell with:
start vivaldi --disable-extensions.
The same for AV software, work find for Opera, Brave, Chrome but not for Vivaldi.
A good ways is always to create a second user profile for testing.