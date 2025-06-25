It is not much happening. But when it happends, I feel so bad and don't want to use Vivaldi.

I usually use many tabs and that is one of major reason to use Vivaldi.

But sometimes it shut down suddenly and when I use it again, my tabs(fixed tabs too...) are all closed; and It doesn't have in 'closed tab' too... and they are not in 'history' too because I don't use all of my tabs... I sometimes feel Vivaldi is unstable.

I saved my fixed tabs to my favorites too. But I already prepared it because it sometimes happens to me...