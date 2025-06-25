-
It is not much happening. But when it happends, I feel so bad and don't want to use Vivaldi.
I usually use many tabs and that is one of major reason to use Vivaldi.
But sometimes it shut down suddenly and when I use it again, my tabs(fixed tabs too...) are all closed; and It doesn't have in 'closed tab' too... and they are not in 'history' too because I don't use all of my tabs... I sometimes feel Vivaldi is unstable.
I saved my fixed tabs to my favorites too. But I already prepared it because it sometimes happens to me...
mib2berlin Soprano
@MYIG
Hi, we had a user yesterday report the same but after some testing it a was a cleaning software like CCleaner but I forgot the name.
For the time being can use Sessions but iirc this cleaning software delete sessions either.
It doesn't help you much but I never lost a single tab since I use Vivaldi 10 Years ago, something is wrong with your install.
@mib2berlin um.... It is so rare for me too. I use Vivaldi for Manny years too but only 3-4 times. But it is so critical to me when it happens...
I don't use software like CCleaner. I have only Microsoft PC manager(right?) But i don't use it. That is windows program;;
I just wanted to say it and maybe there is no way to solve it easily...
mib2berlin Soprano
@MYIG
You can use auto save sessions from the link, default save the last 3 days.
But the only way to be save is a backup, save your profile folder once a week or something.
The path to the profile is published in the Vivaldi Menu > Help > About.
@mib2berlin default auto save is 3 days... It means my session was saved at that time, right? But i couldn't find it...
I think my case is just kind of error... It doesn't have in history or closed sessions...
mib2berlin Soprano
@MYIG
Did you follow the manual?
At the bottom of the panel is a checkbox, enable it.
@mib2berlin nono i didn't touch there yet. I will try.
@mib2berlin I tried to use it. It was so cool... I will use it when same things happened to me. Thank you so much!