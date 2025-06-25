Feature request: Instead of (or added to) having to ctrl/shift and click your current tab and then the other tab, right click choose tile tabs like it is today; instead be able to just right-click another tab and choose TileTab (or "Tile with current tab" etc) and it tiles with the current tab.

Reason: 95%+ of the times TabTiling is used you want one of them to be the tab you are currently on.

The cases where it's not it's still "natural" action to click/open on one of the tabs you want to have in your view in tiling. When I write "you" I mean me, but I believe the vast majority behave the same and have the same use case.

(Bonus request: Right click a link and choose "Open Link as Tile" - but the top one is the real request.)