atchoprosit
Feature request: Instead of (or added to) having to ctrl/shift and click your current tab and then the other tab, right click choose tile tabs like it is today; instead be able to just right-click another tab and choose TileTab (or "Tile with current tab" etc) and it tiles with the current tab.
Reason: 95%+ of the times TabTiling is used you want one of them to be the tab you are currently on.
The cases where it's not it's still "natural" action to click/open on one of the tabs you want to have in your view in tiling. When I write "you" I mean me, but I believe the vast majority behave the same and have the same use case.
(Bonus request: Right click a link and choose "Open Link as Tile" - but the top one is the real request.)
luetage Supporters Soprano
@atchoprosit Already implemented. Tick “include active tab in initial selection” in
vivaldi:settings/tabs/. If you assign one of the commands “tile horizontally/vertically/grid” to a shortcut, it will tile the tabs in the selection (should tabs be selected), or it will tile the active tab with the previous active tab.
atchoprosit
Now what I really looked for. But found it DOES exist already.
But it doesn't work.
The bonus parenthesis request (right click a link and open as tile) is done by Settings -> Appearance -> Menu Customization: Link - then add "Tile Vertically" Life improved! Works great.
But if I add the same under Menu Customization: Tab, it tiles current tab and last used tab, not current tab and the tab that is right-clicked and get the menu opened. I think this is a bug. The feature is clearly there.