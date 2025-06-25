-
Dr.Flay Translator
Microsoft says Windows 10 home users who want to delay switching to Windows 11 can enroll in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program at no additional cost using Microsoft Rewards points or enabling Windows Backup to sync their data to the cloud.
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/microsoft/microsoft-windows-10-extended-security-updates-available-using-reward-points/
It doesn't matter because I don't use Windows 10.
I wonder why uploading data to the cloud would extend the expiration date of support.