Hello, I found bug associated with saving of passwords and domains that differ in third or fourth domain level.

Here is example of workdayjobs app which is used by a lot of companies for job offers.

Even if Vivaldi creates separate websites, when I change password for one of pages and then save the change of password also in Vivaldi, then this change distributes into the rest of websites = that new password will change in all rows in Settings!!! If I delete some of websites in setting, then Vivaldi offers password of some other website which is still saved.

Consequence:

If I want to to have different password for each of these wesites, then I have to fill pW manually (I can't use Vivaldi's tool for loading of saved passwords. Or I can, but afted louading of login and PW, I have to rewrite PW.

The only way how to use saved password for all subdomains under myworkdayjobs.com is to go to these sites and set same password for all of them which decreases security.

Cause of problem:

So I guess that Vivaldi distinguish 3rd or 4th domain during saving of new login information.

But it ignores during their change.