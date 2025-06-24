-
After awhile, Vivaldi for windows no longer enters full screen video when you click to maxamize the video window. This affects all video windows, not just YT. Restarting fixes the problem temporarily, but is a pita when large numbers of tabs are open. I have tried reinstalling and disabling all extensions. I am running the latest release: 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit). I am running Windows 11.
I did search for a solution in the forums, but nothing obvious beyond what I have already tried.
Thanks for the help!
I meant to say have deleted and reinstalled Vivaldi. I also tried disabling all extensions.
@handyguy99
Hi, if you delete Vivaldi completely you don't have extensions anymore. A reinstall change nothing in you user profile and it should not if the user not enable "Delete user data".
First I would try to use a Guest Profile.
If this work you can try to start Vivaldi without loading extension.
Open a command shell (CMD) and use
start vivaldi --disable-extensions.
Or add this switch to your desktop shortcut:
Thanks for the suggestions, I am currently trying #1 - using guest mode. Will report back.
I am trying #2 now. If that works, why does not disabling all the extensions also not fix the problem?
@handyguy99
Hi, I guess not active is different to not there.
If one use the command line switch the extension page is empty.
To be honest, I have no idea about the technical background.
Thanks, I have tried option 2 - starting vivalid with no extensions: "vivaldi.exe --disable-extensions". This seems to work (2 days now), however, it doesn't actually disable any extensions! They all show as active and working. So what's going on?
@handyguy99
No idea, if the switch is working the extension page is empty.
I checked this again.
Maybe post a screen shot from your desktop shortcut.
Ok, i had to reboot to have the no extensions take effect.