-
Hey guys, how can I set up Vivaldi to no replace the favicon for the audio icon during playback, this is happening to me on youtube currently.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@celord Hi, Vivaldi tries to guess if you have notifications on the site as many sites will add a for instance
(2)to the page title if you have notifications.
Youtube has its own notification icon, and the (1229) in the page title causes Vivaldi to think you've got 1229 notifications
Unset this setting to remove the badge:
-
@Pathduck thanks for the replay, that setting didn't do the trick although playing with those settings it seems that activating "Display Close Button" like the screenshot now it shows the playback animated icon on the right letting the favicon on the left