I have a monitor in "portrait mode" that I use for my mail reading and such. If I have other tabs on that browser window (or in other conditions parhaps), and switch to another tab, when I return to the mail tab, the @#$% mail panel appears. I have to "X" close the panel. I've already shrunk it to the smallest it will let me. Is there a way to prevent the panel from opening automatically?
@Durhammer yes. Go to Settings > Mail > Mail Settings > Panel and disable the setting to display the Mail Panel when Mail is open in the active tab
Fantastic, @WildEnte ! Thanks! I honestly don't know how I missed that, but I'll take the win. It works sooo much better now!
Oh yeah, how do I SOLVE a ticket? The forum software might have changed a bit since I last roamed these halls 3-5 years ago....
@Durhammer Mark as Solution
