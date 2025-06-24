@ mib2berlin strangely i dont seem to have that option in my settings.

I found the solution on Reddit so i give it here in case someone in the future looks for it through this forum.

.active.tiled.webpageview { box-shadow: none !important; }

and for the gaps

#webview-container { --mosaicPadding: 0px !important; }

edit: removed another edit that was me misunderstanding something