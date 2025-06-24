-
hello
I would like help to remove the active tab outline/border (orange in the image) that occurs during tab tiling. I imagine it can be done with CSS but I don't know how to write one myself.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Iouminis
Hi, this setting could help but it is harder to change tile width then.
@mib2berlin strangely i dont seem to have that option in my settings.
I found the solution on Reddit so i give it here in case someone in the future looks for it through this forum.
.active.tiled.webpageview { box-shadow: none !important; }
and for the gaps
#webview-container { --mosaicPadding: 0px !important; }
edit: removed another edit that was me misunderstanding something
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin I don’t see this Tab Tiling option either, and nothing shows up in a search of settings.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pesala @Iouminis
Hi, I am often on the snapshot or an internal Vivaldi build and sometimes I forget to check if setting exist in stable.
This setting is so simple I could not imagine it is not in stable.
I apologize for the confusion, this will come in Vivaldi 7.5.
@Iouminis
Thanks for the CSS code, this may help users until 7.5 is published.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin that's good to know that we will have it in the future