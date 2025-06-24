-
so I'm on Snapshot, it's been like this for a while because I was hoping it'd get worked out but, now whenever I try to do a direct search from the URL address bar, I get some nonsense like this:
this is from me just trying to do a simple search of "vivaldi forum". I tried switching back to having Google as default for all searches, and it did the same thing there, so I don't think it's Kagi. Any idea what might be causing this?
7.5.3731.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.4351)
@lolDayus See my post from 4 days ago in the Snapshot release topic:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/843414
You should read the Snapshot releases when they come out, and at least the first 2-3 pages usually have people posting breaking bugs.
This is going to be fixed.
@Pathduck apologies I actually didn't know there was somewhere we could post for Snapshots specifically, I have that page bookmarked now thanks
@lolDayus said in Direct search in the omnibox is broken:
I actually didn't know there was somewhere we could post for Snapshots specifically
Usually Snapshot issues are discussed in thread of the released version.