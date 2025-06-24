so I'm on Snapshot, it's been like this for a while because I was hoping it'd get worked out but, now whenever I try to do a direct search from the URL address bar, I get some nonsense like this:

this is from me just trying to do a simple search of "vivaldi forum". I tried switching back to having Google as default for all searches, and it did the same thing there, so I don't think it's Kagi. Any idea what might be causing this?

7.5.3731.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)

Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.4351)