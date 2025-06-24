-
I used 2 screens earlier but no one of them is broken and I using one right now. I tried to detached video player from browser and its works but looks like it trying to render video on a disconnected screen and I cant move it to the actual screen by any hotkeys.
Pesala Ambassador
@Sergeev1999 Try Alt+Tab to give focus to the video in the task list, then use WinKey cursor keys to move it to the primary window. Then you can close it.
@Pesala I know about this hotkey and as I said above it doesn work
Pesala Ambassador
@Sergeev1999 Then I guess you have to change your Startup with option, and lose your previous session on restarting Vivaldi.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Sergeev1999 It can be fixed without losing your session too, but a bit more complicated.
- Find your profile path from Help > About and note it down
- Close the browser
- Open Explorer to the profile path
- Find the file named
Preferencesand open it in a good text editor
- Search for the string
pip_placement
- Edit the "left" and "top" values so the pip will be placed on your screen again
- Save the file
- Open the browser and test pip
The part of the file you need to edit looks like this (it's JSON):
"pip_placement":{"0":746,"height":282,"left":100,"top":100,"width":502}
Make sure to don't mess with anything but the values.
100 should do it, but it depends on your current monitor setup where top/left should be placed.
@Pathduck Thanks, I fixed my problem with your tips. Just think it would be convinient to check if position is available to render