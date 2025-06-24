-
Woke up today to all my notes gone! First you change the format with no advance notice. Then you ditch all old notes? WTF!
Lots of changes without warning. For the first time in 20+ years considering another browser.
-
RadekPilich
Check your sync status, I think it's s sync issue.
My droid notes are empty as well, sync doesn't sync, notes on computers are fine
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Tyrone
Hi, nobody ditch anything I tested this on two Android devices.
Maybe @RadekPilich is correct something in the sync system can cause this, check is sync is working on your device.
But sync work on all my devices either.
You can open chrome://sync-internals and check if Notes are green and counted.
-
@mib2berlin
Have you seen this already?
-
alright, here is more details
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106977/page-load-failed-because-the-developer-ui-module-dev_ui-is-not-installed
going to download apk now
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@RadekPilich
Yes I know this error but never had it on my devices.
I remeber some devices are 64 Bit but the instruction set is 32, I guess @edwardp knows.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@mib2berlin @RadekPilich I can confirm this issue on Snapshot (Android 10).
No issue on current Stable.
-
@edwardp I was running stable from Play Store. Had reinstall from vivaldi.com APK. The sync page now works, sync itself not fully functional yet.
-
RadekPilich
@mib2berlin said in Notes:
You can open chrome://sync-internals and check if Notes are green and counted.
Btw. my sync counts are fine, but no notes are shown on droid.
OMG, it's that error again!
The issue is not that the notes are gone! The issue is that they won't display until we click the triangle hamburger button and change sorting!
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@RadekPilich I don't use Sync.
Feel free to submit a bug report.
-
@edwardp I have never received any response to any of my handful of bug reports, so I don't see any point in submitting more of them.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@RadekPilich said in Notes:
@edwardp I have never received any response to any of my handful of bug reports, so I don't see any point in submitting more of them.
Submitting bug reports, helps make Vivaldi better.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@RadekPilich
Hi, you only get response from the Vivaldi team if the bug is fixed and landed in stable.
You know the bug status thread?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I've been trying to reproduce the bug, but so far without any luck.
@RadekPilich, are your notes back now or do they keep vanishing, requiring you to change the sorting?
Also, which sorting option do you usually prefer and which one did you change it to that made the Notes show up?
Regarding bug reports. You only get an email to confirm that we've received the bug report and when a fix for the issue reaches the Stable version. Sometimes, when devs have questions or comments, they may send you an email. So even when you don't hear from the team, please keep filing bug reports.
-
I've been trying to reproduce the bug, but so far without any luck.
@RadekPilich, are your notes back now or do they keep vanishing, requiring you to change the sorting?
Also, which sorting option do you usually prefer and which one did you change it to that made the Notes show up?
Actually yes, notes keep disappearing. It doesn't matter which sort is chosen, I just have to change it from the default / current one to some other one.