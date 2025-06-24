On 6/20, I updated the Vivaldi Browser to: Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

I've changed a few menu choices in the Vivaldi Menu Button & tried to remove the Assist & Duck-ai choices that show-up when I start an internet Search.

There are 2 items I've come across that I can not figure out how to permanently change.

Every time I perform an internet search, the Title Bar changes color from Green to Orange. How do I keep the bar from changing color? When I perform an internet search, I see a list of results as normal & above that, the buttons: All, Images, News (sometimes Shopping, Maps), Videos, More, Assist, Duck-ai & the Settings wheel.

I have clicked the Settings wheel, Turned Off Duck-ai, set Assist to Never & clicked Save & Exit.

The problem is that every time I start the browser & perform an internet search, the buttons: Assist & Duck-ai are back.

Why do my settings keep getting reset?