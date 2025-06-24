-
On 6/20, I updated the Vivaldi Browser to: Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
I've changed a few menu choices in the Vivaldi Menu Button & tried to remove the Assist & Duck-ai choices that show-up when I start an internet Search.
There are 2 items I've come across that I can not figure out how to permanently change.
Every time I perform an internet search, the Title Bar changes color from Green to Orange. How do I keep the bar from changing color?
When I perform an internet search, I see a list of results as normal & above that, the buttons: All, Images, News (sometimes Shopping, Maps), Videos, More, Assist, Duck-ai & the Settings wheel.
I have clicked the Settings wheel, Turned Off Duck-ai, set Assist to Never & clicked Save & Exit.
The problem is that every time I start the browser & perform an internet search, the buttons: Assist & Duck-ai are back.
Why do my settings keep getting reset?
@Arachnid said in Customizations:
Every time I perform an internet search, the Title Bar changes color from Green to Orange. How do I keep the bar from changing color?
See "Accent from page" here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/browser-themes/
I strongly recommend you create a new theme as a copy of the current one, then disable Accent From Page there, as the default themes are overwritten sometimes.
When I perform an internet search, I see a list of results as normal & above that, the buttons: All, Images, News (sometimes Shopping, Maps), Videos, More, Assist, Duck-ai & the Settings wheel.
This has no relation to Vivaldi, that's controlled by the web site.
Those settings are likely saved as cookes/storage and if you clear those, it will reset to default. So if you want those settings to stick - don't clear cookies or data from DDG.
@Pathduck said in Customizations:
See "Accent from page" here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/browser-themes/
Thank you for the link.
I played around & by going to Vivaldi Settings>Themes>Editor (for my selected Theme) & unchecking 'Accent from page'. The Title Bar color now stays green upon internet searches.
This has no relation to Vivaldi, that's controlled by the web site.
1: I checked & under Vivaldi Settings>Privacy>Save Browsing History, that is set to 'One Month'
2: Right now, under Vivaldi Settings>Privacy>Saved Cookies, I have '39 Cookies from 13 Domains'
3: Under Vivaldi Settings>Privacy>3rd-Party Cookies, that is set to 'Block All'
Once I change the settings for Assist & Duck-ai, how do I save DDG's cookies when all others get deleted?
@Arachnid What's your setting for Website Permissions > Cookies?
Is it set to "Session Only"?
If so then all cookies are deleted on browser close.
If so, why do you have that setting, cookies are useful.
@Pathduck
My Website Permissions for Cookies are set to: 'Session Only'.
I have it set to that to make sure all is cleared when I close the browser, but I don't know how to configure the settings to exclude certain websites/pages.
@Arachnid Then add an exclusion for DDG to not delete cookies on close.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/website-permissions/
@Pathduck
Added DDG to the list & changed a few settings - including to Allow Cookies.
Now my search results are working to my liking.
Thank you for the lessons.