Since a few updates I am (almost) unable to close tabs within the Vivaldi browser. Sometimes I have to click 10 times to close the tab.

Please find the video (.gif) in the attachment. The video quality is reduced so I could upload it here. The version I am using is: 7.4.3684.52 (Stable channel) (arm64)

I tried increasing the 'click' sensivity and disabling some settings within Vivaldi related to tabs and gestures. This unfortunately didn't solve the issue.

Edit: It seems that there is wrong with the tab manager. It also sometimes create a subtab instead of closing.