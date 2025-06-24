-
So, I discovered this niche, but fairly frustrating problem that is renaming nicknames.
I'm a huge nerd who likes to gush about the nickname feature of vivaldi and I have got hundreds of them, but with that I'm more subject to this error.
The case is, when you delete bookmarks, they are moved to the Trash, but still occupy the nick namespace.
If you try to reuse a nick it will not allow so.
Reproduce:
- Create a new bookmark
- Give it a nick "A"
- Delete said bookmark
- Create a new bookmark
- Trying to assing nick "A" to the new bookmark doesn't now work.
@xCape Remove the deleted bookmark from Bookmark Manager's Trash.
Then it works.
@DoctorG Damn, I wish I had known you can empty the trash.
That certainly makes it easier. Thanks.
Though I wish it was more obvious where the conflict lies.
A bookmark in Trash is still existing but invisible for the address field suggestion.
@DoctorG That's true, the "bug" that concerns me is just about being able to rename items to something that exists in trash.
Or even being able to change capitalisation, which isn't possible.
@xCape I do not know why such can happen and is not blocked. I am not from developer team.
From user point of view: a usability bug, yes.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@xCape Imagine if you had restored the trashed bookmark with the nickname after setting it for another bookmark.
Now you have two bookmarks with the same nickname.
How should the browser handle that? Open both bookmarks?