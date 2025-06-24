So, I discovered this niche, but fairly frustrating problem that is renaming nicknames.

I'm a huge nerd who likes to gush about the nickname feature of vivaldi and I have got hundreds of them, but with that I'm more subject to this error.

The case is, when you delete bookmarks, they are moved to the Trash, but still occupy the nick namespace.

If you try to reuse a nick it will not allow so.

Reproduce: