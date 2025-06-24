-
Hi all,
I'm new to Vivaldi and am still getting to know it's many features. Which brings me to why i'm posting this enquiry. The icon for Windows and Tabs, in the sidebar, is currently showing a highlighted 1 and I can't see what i'm supposed to be looking at.
It might be nothing but it would be good to know what it means. I've attached a photos which may help.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@mmav1963 Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
It show the number of unread tabs you have.
-
@Pathduck Thank you for the reply. Is there a way to identify which tab is unread? And, is it possible to clear the closed tab list? Thanks again.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@mmav1963 Have you tried opening the panel? It really should be obvious
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/window-panel/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/panels/
Also, you know you can take screenshots of your screen without using a camera?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/capture-a-screenshot/
-
@Pathduck I found everything i need right after i sent my last message. Everything has been resolved.
Thanks again for your responses