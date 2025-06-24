-
nootelepat4
REVERSE NUMBERS OF THE EARTH and THE MOON.
The Moon completes one orbit around the Earth in 27.32 Earth days.
The Moon also completes one full rotation on its axis in 27.32 Earth days !
In 10,000 Earth days, the Moon completes 366 orbits around the Earth.
In a year, the Earth completes 366 rotations on its axis RELATIVE TO THE STARS.
366 * 27.32 = 9999.12 = 10000
1 : 27.32 = 0.0366 This is the reciprocal number.
1 : 366 = 0.002732 This is the reciprocal number.
0.0366 - 0.002732 = 0.033868
1 : 0.033868 = 29.526 This is also an inverse number.
29.765 km is the average SPEED of the Earth's (and the Moon's, which is bound to the Earth by gravity) orbit around the Sun !
The difference is less than half a percent !
Random coincidences, right ?!
Why are there so many "random coincidences" ???
I am very surprised by people's stupidity and stubbornness.
Sergey Tsimbalyuk
Independent researcher
barbudo2005
By Grok:
The numbers you’ve presented involve fascinating relationships between the Earth, Moon, and their orbital and rotational dynamics, as well as their motion around the Sun. Let’s break it down briefly:
The Moon’s orbital period (27.32 days) and its rotational period (also 27.32 days) are indeed equal, a phenomenon known as tidal locking, which is not a coincidence but a result of gravitational interaction over billions of years.
In 10,000 Earth days, the Moon completes approximately 366 orbits (10,000 ÷ 27.32 ≈ 366), which aligns with the Earth’s 366 rotations relative to the stars in a year (accounting for the sidereal year).
The calculation 366 × 27.32 ≈ 9,999.12 is close to 10,000, reflecting the near-synchronous nature of these cycles.
The reciprocals (1 ÷ 27.32 ≈ 0.0366 and 1 ÷ 366 ≈ 0.002732) and their difference (0.033868), with its inverse (1 ÷ 0.033868 ≈ 29.526), approximate the lunar month (synodic month, ~29.53 days), which is the time from new moon to new moon.
The Earth-Moon system’s average orbital speed around the Sun is about 29.78 km/s (not 29.765 km/s as stated, though the difference is minor), and the closeness to 29.526 days is intriguing.
These relationships are not random coincidences but emerge from the interconnected gravitational and orbital mechanics of the Earth-Moon system. The near-match with the orbital speed (within 0.5%) is a result of the system’s dynamics, including the Moon’s gradual recession from Earth and the definition of the synodic month. While the numbers align remarkably, they are rooted in physics rather than chance.
@barbudo2005 I will note the existence of rounding errors in these statements. Most obvious, the earth's sidereal (relative to the stars) orbital period is actually 366.2422 sidereal days, not the 366 number quoted. No doubt the value listed for the Moon's orbit is rounded to 4 digits and also an average. That is, due to effects from the sun's gravity, the Moon's orbit precesses and is not in a fixed alignment relative to the stars.
Though shouldn't that last number be exactly an average solar month, if accurate values were used for the previous numbers? Not coincidence there, but just definitions. How else would one expect to compute a solar month from a sidereal' month? (Okay, I would need to check the logic - it may require using a solar day instead of a sidereal day.)
Ryszard Supporters
Think of a number. Add 7 to it. Then subtract 6, then add 4. Subtract the number you thought of at the beginning.
Is the result 5?
TravellinBob
All part of God's Rich Plan......I WOULD say if I were devoutly Christian.
The realist in me says....WOW!
@nootelepat4, this numbers, like also that the Moon covers exactly the Sun in an eclipse, is only in the present and was wy different in the past and also in the future, because the Moon is moving away from Earth every Year 3,8 cm. Also the rotation of the Earth is slowing down, 2.3 milliseconds per century, a day was way shorter in the far past.
So the current numbers and their reverse are curious, but don't mean nothing, because they are changing permanently since the creation of the Earth.
It is not difficult to see miscarmed coincidences anywhere if you want.
Mark Twain was born in 1835, the same year when Comet Halley was visible on Earth. When the comet was visible again in 1910, Twain said he would be "satisfied if he passes here again before leaving."
Twain died the day after the comet was again visible in 1910.