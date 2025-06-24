-
I have a nice two monitor setup with a Dell 22" monitor above my 17" laptop but in portrait mode, which is ideal for reading long articles or as the main mail system reading pane. All too often, when restarting Linux, Vivaldi only opens/restores ONE of two windows, and usually only in the main (laptop) monitor. Seems the mail system ONLY starts in whatever first window fires up, and cannot be moved.
Is there a way around this?
@Durhammer nope, Mail only ever exists in the first window as you have correctly found. This is a limitation that is apparently quite hard to change.
Thanks, @WildEnte . Sigh. I was afraid of that.
About the only thing I can do now is to set the initial geometry of the Vivaldi browser windows. Just happened to have found, installed, and modified a script to do just that for my IceWM setup.
@Jon, et al. -- come on, can't y'all fix this, with all that talent?
@Durhammer said in Is there any way to force the mail panel to open in a particular window?:
Vivaldi has a small development staff.
@edwardp -- understood, but I specifically said talent. Carry on....
jon Vivaldi Team
This is high on our list to resolve. We have done most of the heavy lifting to make it feasible, but there is still some significant work left. I know it does not sound like much, but there were some architectural changes that were required, but most of those are done already, so getting there.