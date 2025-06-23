-
The first time Vivaldi starts after booting, it invariably locks up. The temperature of the CPU shoots up and the fan loudly labors to cool it, until I kill vivaldi-bin.
This behavior is related to the configuration on my main user account. I do not observe it on my secondary test account. This morning I logged in first to the test account, and Vivaldi ran just fine. Then I logged out and logged into my main account and Vivaldi immediately locked up. Once killed and restarted, Vivaldi behaves just fine. It's only the first start that is problematic.
I am running Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on a seven-year-old- HP Pavilion desktop model with a 4-core Pentium cpu, 12 GB of RAM, and 2 TB of storage space. The graphics is integrated Intel circuitry. The operating system is Linux Mint 22.1 Xia, Cinnamon edition. The kernel is 6.8.0-62.
The last time I had to start with a fresh Vivaldi configuration was a monumental annoyance, even though it fixed the problem. So is there a config file I can fix, without having to delete my entire Vivaldi configuration and start fresh?
Failing that, how would I revert to an earlier version of Vivaldi that would behave itself? Or would I be better off switching to Firefox or one of its derivatives?
-
My project got interrupted by a power failure, so had a perfect opportunity to restart. This time, I started from the command line, and I received this error message:
[2182:2182:0626/184437.931362:ERROR:chromium/components/content_settings/core/browser/content_settings_pref.cc:381] Invalid pattern strings: http://amazon,com:80,*
Does this appear to be relevant to this problem?
-
@PaulLittlefield Maybe it is an extension causing it, try launching V. without them with this command from the terminal
vivaldi-stable --disable-extensions.
-
No joy:
paul@MachinaPauli:~$ vivaldi-stable --disable-extensions [2295:2295:0627/131748.377973:ERROR:chromium/components/content_settings/core/browser/content_settings_pref.cc:381] Invalid pattern strings: http://amazon,com:80,* ^C^C paul@MachinaPauli:~$
It lets me enter a URL, then immediately locks up when I hit Enter. And as you can see, I had to hit Ctrl + C twice to get it to terminate.
In any case, this error occurs every time I start Vivaldi from the terminal, whether it's the first time after startup or not, so I'm not sure it's actually relevant to this case.
Any speculation as to why the problem happens only the first time I run Vivaldi after restarting my system?
Does anyone know what hat changed in the recent updates that might make my configuration slightly invalid? I'd actually prefer Vivaldi to fail to start altogether, when any config file format has changed, than to have to cope with this kind of aberrant behavior.
Also, I refuse to go through the hassle of deleting my entire configuration and then having to restore all my settings again. I like Vivaldi very much, but getting the configuration I want is extremely time-consuming. I'd prefer to start learning a new browser than to have to restore my entire Vivaldi configuration yet once more. Enough is enough!
-
I suspect an extension of yours corrupted some internal configuration file and added that faulty, non-existant url
http://amazon,com, or it could be that it was added as a starting Homepage, have you checked that textbox in your Settings?
-
Yes, and it says https://duckduckgo.com/. I checked it the other day, when looking for configuration options that might need to be reset.
I'm at work right now, so I will have to wait till I get home to try to figure out why Ublock Origin would suddenly have decided to mess with my configuration. I know I've messed with my Start Page and will check the Amazon loader on it. I don't believe I tampered with it, because I do occasionally shop at Amazon, but you never know.
I'm still having trouble thinking of a reason why only the first start of Vivaldi after system boot would behave this way. How does Vivaldi know it hasn't yet been started since the system's most recent boot?
I know this is not related to establishing a network connection, because it's always the first Vivaldi start after bootup, whether that's 5 seconds, five minutes, or 50 minutes after reaching the desktop. I can't shake the feeling that there's some file somewhere that gets cleared when the first start is aborted, but what file could it possibly be?
I gather you don't consider that a relevant datum. Oh, well, you're the Vivaldi expert, and I most definitely am not. Thank you for your help so far; on my own, I'd have given up long since.
-
I tried removing Ublock Origin, the only extension I had installed. rebooted, and started up Vivaldi. Same behavior.
Anyone have anything else I could try?
-
Someone should mark this topic closed. My Vivaldi trouble is merely a symptom of something else wrong with my main user account.
-
I just came back to say that it proved necessary to re-install Linux Mint, which cleared up a number of other problems that had developed with my main user account. I haven't yet re-installed Vivaldi, but I have no reason to believe that the re-installation would not have cured this problem.