The first time Vivaldi starts after booting, it invariably locks up. The temperature of the CPU shoots up and the fan loudly labors to cool it, until I kill vivaldi-bin.

This behavior is related to the configuration on my main user account. I do not observe it on my secondary test account. This morning I logged in first to the test account, and Vivaldi ran just fine. Then I logged out and logged into my main account and Vivaldi immediately locked up. Once killed and restarted, Vivaldi behaves just fine. It's only the first start that is problematic.

I am running Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on a seven-year-old- HP Pavilion desktop model with a 4-core Pentium cpu, 12 GB of RAM, and 2 TB of storage space. The graphics is integrated Intel circuitry. The operating system is Linux Mint 22.1 Xia, Cinnamon edition. The kernel is 6.8.0-62.

The last time I had to start with a fresh Vivaldi configuration was a monumental annoyance, even though it fixed the problem. So is there a config file I can fix, without having to delete my entire Vivaldi configuration and start fresh?

Failing that, how would I revert to an earlier version of Vivaldi that would behave itself? Or would I be better off switching to Firefox or one of its derivatives?