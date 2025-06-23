-
Hello, i am new to vivaldis mail, what is your opinion so far?
How good is the security?
I am also Looking to migrate some services to a new email, maybe vivaldi?
@rhhcr135mbox1111 The opinions are extremely subjective to be reliable.
By the way, for most personal / small business vivaldi mail CLIENT is fine . If you are used to some specific features as advanced filtering , encrypted mails or reading receipts you will struggle a bit, because they are not present.
For security is in par with other clients, probably a bit better, as not secure connections are not allowed at all (but this will lower the compatibility with some providers).
if you have an IMAP account, try to connect it and see if it suits to you
If instead you are referring to vivaldi mail / webclient you should read this before
@Hadden89 yeah that post is the reason i am asking. As i lost my old vivaldi account, that's the only missing feature, email. Been looking for a mail client to use as recovery mail for websites and idk if vivaldi is safe for this use. On my case is more of a recovery email than actually an email. I dont mail at all, after i remembered Vivaldi has email i wonder if its worth it the reputation program, but browsing should eventually unlock it for me
mossman Ambassador
@rhhcr135mbox1111 Vivaldi mail address for recovery is exactly how I've always used it (and for submitting Vivaldi bug reports).
Always fun when I arrive in a foreign country and find my phone mailer (K9) can't connect to my main Hotmail address(*) so I have to do the multi-page login juggle on Vivaldi mobile, passing codes between Vivaldi webmail and O365 webmail...
(*) My Hotmail address started as a secondary spam address back before Microsoft bought it. I only use it now because my old main address (Operamail) was shut down when Opera's enshittification started (around the time Jon left Opera to start Vivaldi). If Vivaldi mail was an option back then I would have used that instead...
rhhcr135mbox1111
@mossman lol nice. I did not know vivaldi founder worked at opera
I will give it a try and register some sites using Vivaldis mail service... I just hope it doesn't end it's service anytime soon xd
Idk if it was cause i use orbot as vpn but i was unable to post because of the anti spam filter lol
@rhhcr135mbox1111 Maybe you can consider Proton mail or Tuta Mail if you're interested in privacy
@tool50 i already have one of each, I just don't like not using what i already have, trying to find out if it is good to use or not. As i won't mail with it at all privacy is not a concern
Pesala Ambassador
@rhhcr135mbox1111 said in New to vivaldi mail:
I did not know vivaldi founder worked at opera
He was the former CEO of Opera, before it was taken over by a Chinese consortium. In those days, Opera used its own Presto rendering engine. Vivaldi now uses Chromium.
TechCrunch: (January 27th 2015):
“The former CEO of Opera, Jon von Tetzchner, has released the Vivaldi Browser for fans of the old Opera. This initial release is a Technical Preview, it is neither feature complete, nor free from bugs that might spoil your day. It uses the Chromium rendering engine like the new Opera 38. It already has Panels, Tab-stacking, Notes, Speed Dial, and Customisable shortcuts and Tabs. Built-in email is planned, but mail is limited to web mail at the moment.”
@rhhcr135mbox1111 said in New to vivaldi mail:
I will give it a try and register some sites using Vivaldis mail service.
Be aware of the "reputation" requirement before you can access Vivaldi Webmail -
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86517/we-ve-rolled-out-two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts-and-a-new-reputation-system-for-vivaldi-webmail-access
@Pesala OMG nice thanks
@TbGbe yup ill get there someday no worries, thanks
