@ rhhcr135mbox1111 The opinions are extremely subjective to be reliable.

By the way, for most personal / small business vivaldi mail CLIENT is fine . If you are used to some specific features as advanced filtering , encrypted mails or reading receipts you will struggle a bit, because they are not present.

For security is in par with other clients, probably a bit better, as not secure connections are not allowed at all (but this will lower the compatibility with some providers).

if you have an IMAP account, try to connect it and see if it suits to you

If instead you are referring to vivaldi mail / webclient you should read this before