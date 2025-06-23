Hello!

Well, you're using the beta version of a still unfinished operating system with a brand-new UI and plenty of new API endpoints and methods. Some of them still unfinished or “under construction” by Apple. Currently, available 3rd party apps are not yet optimized or compiled to support such an early stage of a new OS without issues. So, unfortunately, this is something that can happen — especially when a new OS turns a lot of UI-Methods upside down. There is even the possibility for Apple's own apps to crash too right now if they are not yet finished.

It could also be caused by still unfinished parts in the OS code itself those Apps need — and for that reason, the app on top crashes.

You should not use Alpha or Beta OS Software in a productive environment because of this, and I'm sure the continued development process of iOS will fix some of that behavior automatically with further betas. And if not: as soon there is a public, finished release (or at least an RC-Version) with everything where it should be, I'm pretty sure Vivaldi will update the App if that is still required to be compatible.

The current (*)OS 26 Betas from Apple are in a very heavy process of code changes and movement, so it does make no sense for App developers to already try to adapt right now.