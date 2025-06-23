-
Hi,
I have a Google Titan security key. Trying to add it on vivaldi.net., using Vivaldi or Chrome browser on my Linux laptop and my Pixel 7, using usb or nfc. It registers the hardware key, which is blinking for me to press it, but nothing happens on vivaldi.net.
Is there an issue with Vivaldi and auth implementation, or should I try Yubikey?
I'm using my hardware key with no issues on Google services using my Linux laptop and Pixel phone.
Do anyone have similar experiences?
@kribjo Some keys do not work yet for Two Factor.
Bug is already reported in internal tracker.
CW-2030 "Titan Security Key isn't accepted for MFA" - To Do
Yubikey will work, i tested a few months ago.
Thank you for the update. I'll wait for now, and consider a Yubikey if it's still a problem in the not so distant future.
@kribjo I do not see a timeline for adding better support of FIDO2 hardware keys like Titan, Feitan or Nitrokey.
But i try to ping the Vivaldi authentication server developer.
@kribjo
For forum authentication FIDO2 got a update by our web team.
️2FA works now with my Nitrokey 3 NFC.
Please test with you hardware keys which did not work before.
That's great. Unfortunately it still does not work with Google Titan Security Key. Tried again just now on both Pixel device and Linux laptop. Models tested: K51T and K52T.
@kribjo Sad that your key still fails.
I updated your bug report.
CW-2028 "Problem adding Google Titan Security key v2" - To Do
I hope a person in dev team can test with Google Titan key.
other Vivaldi Team
@kribjo I used an older model Google Titan K9T just now. Windows 11 , Vivaldi 7.5.3734.12. Worked for me.
isak Vivaldi Team
Hi @kribjo, I think I found the issue regarding the Titan key but I do not have one to test myself. Could you try adding it again to see if it works now?
ElysianEve
I can say that Bio key from yubikey work perfectly.
Hi @isak
It works!!! I've managed to add both keys.
Thank you to everyone in the thread helping out.
Nice, so testing by me and Isak helped.
@ElysianEve Yes, Yubikey works.
But this thread was about Google Titan keys.