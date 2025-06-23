Hi,

I have a Google Titan security key. Trying to add it on vivaldi.net., using Vivaldi or Chrome browser on my Linux laptop and my Pixel 7, using usb or nfc. It registers the hardware key, which is blinking for me to press it, but nothing happens on vivaldi.net.

Is there an issue with Vivaldi and auth implementation, or should I try Yubikey?

I'm using my hardware key with no issues on Google services using my Linux laptop and Pixel phone.

Do anyone have similar experiences?