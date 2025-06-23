-
There are websites that when I use the mouse cursor to click anywhere on that website, it will redirect to a betting website. I hope the developer can create a feature that can block those shady websites based on the website address or something similar. Thank you very much.
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Community & Services Feature Requests
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@BruceHuy Hi, Vivaldi already has an ad and tracker blocker that will most likely deal with this.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
Shady websites
I also suggest you stop visiting such sites.
-
@BruceHuy, it's not so easy, but also is never recommended to click on links which you dont know (less QR codes or short links).
If you put the cursor over an link, you can see the URL in the Status bar or you can copy the link in the context menu and check it with eg.
- Urlvoid
- VirusTotal
- Blacklight
etc. to see if there are any shady or bad surprises in it.
Anyway, Vivaldi's Ad/trackerblocker probably also block the page if there is something dangerous in it.
-
@Catweazle I agree with your opinion. When I click anywhere it automatically redirects to another website and this is really annoying.
-
@BruceHuy, it sometimes can happen, but normally only in shady webs itself whith other fishy links in it.