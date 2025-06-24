@ inittux111 That article is from 2023, I didn't understand most of it, but I still call BS.

And why trust anything from what is clearly a company making money from providing tracking software to corporations?

I'm just going to assume they did the right thing when they found out about it, and actually reported this supposed "leak" to the Chromium project for a security bug bounty payout. If they didn't the whole article is clearly BS and speculation.

I tried their "demo", it didn't work as it was supposed to even in Chrome 137.

In any case, it looks like Site Engagement is indeed disabled in Vivaldi since at least 7.0:

$ jq '.profile.content_settings.exceptions.site_engagement' 'Preferences' {}

Vivaldi still keeps Media Engagement data though:

$ jq '.profile.content_settings.exceptions.media_engagement' 'Preferences' | grep "https" | wc -l 12

I wish they'd just remove it myself, but apparently it might be useful for stuff like autoplay decisions in Chromium and perhaps other stuff.