I just learned about site-engagement on Chromium-based browsers. Seems that it's used to track the usage of what websites you visit which seems like a privacy problem/nightmare if this information where to get access in a way by an ad company in some way.
https://www.chromium.org/developers/design-documents/site-engagement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsNV84a-Lz0
On Chromium you can still access the page when you go to chromium//:site-engagement,but when you do it on Vivaldi with vivaldi//:site-engagement, you get the message this site can't be reached. Now my question is, has this feature but removed from Vivaldi or has the page to access the information only been disabled and is site-engagement still enabled?
@inittux111 Yes, Site-engagement and Media-engagement is a thing in Chromium browsers.
It does not leave the browser, and is no more a privacy/security problem than your browsing history, passwords, bookmarks etc which can be easily accessed if someone gets access to your OS account.
I have no idea, but looks like the page is disabled at least.
You're going to have to test yourself if site-engagement is gone now.
I did come across this article that explains even though it's store locally it can be leaked?
https://fingerprint.com/blog/potential-privacy-implications-lookalike-warnings-chromium
@inittux111 That article is from 2023, I didn't understand most of it, but I still call BS.
And why trust anything from what is clearly a company making money from providing tracking software to corporations?
I'm just going to assume they did the right thing when they found out about it, and actually reported this supposed "leak" to the Chromium project for a security bug bounty payout. If they didn't the whole article is clearly BS and speculation.
I tried their "demo", it didn't work as it was supposed to even in Chrome 137.
In any case, it looks like Site Engagement is indeed disabled in Vivaldi since at least 7.0:
$ jq '.profile.content_settings.exceptions.site_engagement' 'Preferences' {}
Vivaldi still keeps Media Engagement data though:
$ jq '.profile.content_settings.exceptions.media_engagement' 'Preferences' | grep "https" | wc -l 12
I wish they'd just remove it myself, but apparently it might be useful for stuff like autoplay decisions in Chromium and perhaps other stuff.
You have a point. Thanks for verifying that!
Just of wanting to understand where you got that information, where is that file located where you ran a jq query on?
@inittux111 The file is "Preferences" located in your browser profile.
You can also use a tool like JSONedit on Windows:
https://tomeko.net/software/JSONedit/
I was looking at the wrong filename, I see it now. Thanks for your help on figuring this out. Is there a way to mark this topic as sovled?
@inittux111 You don't have to mark it solved, the forum is not a bug tracker
If you want, just edit your post title and add [SOLVED] or similar.
I'm used to Discourse forums I changed the topic title. I appreciate you having taken the time to help me figure out the concerns I had about this
Seems when I run the same query you ran I still get output of one particular website, but will leave it as is.
@inittux111 I guess it might've been added before the feature was removed, hard to tell.
It should be removed when you clear Browsing History I believe.
You can also just remove it using a text editor that supports JSON formatting, and delete the objects so it looks like this:
"serial_guard": {}, "site_engagement": {}, "sound": {},
Obviosuly with the browser closed.
Then reformat the JSON into compact style again (optional)
Or if you're really brave, use JQ to delete it
You can look up the timestamps using this service:
https://www.epochconverter.com/webkit
I did see recent timestamps but I just cleared my browser history and will see if anything gets added over time now.