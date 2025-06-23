-
When I click on the translate page option, the box with the message ‘Translating...’ remains but nothing happens.
Nor does it do so when I select text and show the translate button. Nothing happens.
I am trying to translate from English to Spanish.
Is there a problem with the Lingvanex translation service?
7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) stable (64 bits)
I checked on Android and the same thing happens
-
Today everything works perfectly. It seems to have been a failure of the punctual translation service.
-
@JRRP Just in case it happens again, you can go to Google Translator website and there, there is a section to translate links, you have to copy and paste the link to that section
-
@tool50 said in Translate page stop working:
go to Google Translator website (…) there is a section to translate links
Can be a privacy issue for some users to tell Google like this which sites are visited